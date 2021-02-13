Local men’s costume store adapts to changing needs





VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia – After 14 years of formal clothing business, Philip Scotti is adapting to keep pace with changing customer needs. Employees at Philip Michael Mode for men pack formal attire. At the end of the month, the Virginia Beach store on North Mall Drive will close and reopen across the street in Lynnhaven Mall. Owner Scotti hopes to take advantage of pedestrian traffic from shopping centers. Traffic helps drive sales, Scotti said. I felt this decision would help our brand. Well, have a nice, young, modern store coming in. This is not all that changes. This store and eventually Scottis three other Hampton Roads locations will switch to casual wear. Customers will soon see fewer sports coats and more comfortable clothing. Taking a look at our sales across the business, we’ll have to look to what customers are buying right now, Scotti said. Since the start of COVID-19, Scotti said sales have fallen by more than 55% as more people start working from home and big celebrations, such as weddings and proms, were canceled or reduced. Wearing the costume is non-existent at the moment, he says. The only way people buy costumes right now is for funerals. Even with big discounts, the store is virtually empty on a Friday afternoon, days before a landmark holiday where Scotti said they would usually be busy with people looking to dress for their sweetheart. Our costumes are all $ 69.99 now or two for $ 120, he said. They just don’t need costumes or dressy clothes for Valentine’s Day. They just don’t go out to restaurants. Still, Scotti is hoping that demand for suits will return soon, as more people will be vaccinated against the virus. Well survive, said Scotti. Were a solid business. We will do it. In the meantime, Scotti is excited to reveal some trendy looks in her new store, which opens on March 1. Click here for full coverage on open businesses.







