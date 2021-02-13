Quick Valentine’s Day Fashion Tips For Men





Even though we’ve been at home since 2020, the idea of ​​celebrating Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be missed. If you have a virtual date scheduled with your Valentine, you don’t want to look like the guy who didn’t put in the effort in his fashion game. Whether it’s a dinner party or a movie date, sorting out your outfit should be top priority. iStock With that in mind, we give you an overview ofquick fashion hacksfor Valentine’s Day, not only your style will be sorted, but also your virtual date plan. 1. Don’t go overboard with color iStock This also applies to offline dates. Going overboard with colors will bring out the hues more than your personality, leaving your partner distracted. When deciding your outfit, choose neutral colors and then add some bold touches with accessories. For example, if you are wearing a white shirt, you can add a splash of color here with your watch. 2. Remove creases with ice cubes iStock By dressing for V-day, you decide on your outfit a day in advance. But if your favorite shirt already has creases, the best way to get rid of it is to try the ice cube hack. Try putting your shirt on with ice cubes in the dryer and run the machine on its hottest setting. The pleats will relax and your shirt will look fresh. 3. Dress from head to toe iStock Even though this is a virtual date, don’t just wear a t-shirt on top and ugly pajamas on the bottom. Make this Valentine’s Day date worthy with some effort. Wear your upper with comfortable jeans or chinos, even if that means you’ll be sitting cross-legged on the floor. You will thank us later for this tip! 4. Tuck in your shirt iStock In case you plan to wear a shirt on your virtual date, we suggest you try the military tuck. This method involves pinching the excess shirt fabric at the waist on each side, then tucking it into the waistband. This idea is to make the shirt fit if it is oversized. 5. Go without socks

iStock You can’t ignore your shoes, and you certainly can’t ignore socks. But it’s a pretty minor adjustment that you can add to your outfit and look well dressed. Go without socks or wearno-show socks, can add to the overall appeal of your valentine date look while keeping you comfortable. 6. Take care of your white sneakers iStock If your white sneakers are a little stained that’s fine, but if your laces are dirty, you can wash off the dirt by using bleach. Simply give the lace a good dose of bleach and water, until it turns white again, then add them to yoursneakers for a fresh look. Looking for more fashion advice? This is what Aparshakti Khurana says!







