



If you’re working or playing outside, it’s best to add a few extra layers of clothing.

PENINSULA, Ohio Ah, February in Ohio. “It’s cold. We can’t deny it,” says anyone who works outside for a while. “When you’ve been doing this for so long, your body gets used to it,” and your routine changes to match. “I’m staged until the end,” as most postal workers admit. For those who like to play in the cold, most understand this. The key to staying warm and safe in freezing cold weather is simple: Dress for the weather! “The layering is probably the most important thing,” Neve Mayer of the Buckeye Sports Center told us. Gear for skiers and snowboarders is their specialty, but you don’t have to be a downhill runner to reap the benefits of dressing properly. Those who love the slopes want warmth without weight so they can move. It’s something we all want, even if we’re just walking our dog. Mayer added that there are many options and types of clothing, but the recipe for heat is easy. “Start with a base coat,” she explained. “Then, on top of that, you’ll go to a mid layer … and then you’ll go to your actual jacket, which is your last layer.” FORECAST: Followed by some snow for Saturday with heavy snowfall next week. Don’t forget about socks, gloves, hats, and face coverings, covering as much skin as possible. Otherwise, you cause problems. “We are working with people with hypothermia and frostbite,” said Dr. Andrew Yocum, emergency room physician at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The first signs of hypothermia are a feeling of cold and chills, but it can progress quickly. “If it progresses, people can’t shiver anymore,” Yocum warned. “They can get confused and start acting weird. It could even progress to the point where they are unconscious and have heart problems.” Then there is the frostbite, where the flesh and blood vessels freeze. If you lose tenderness in the extremities, ears or nose, severe cases can lead to amputation. Anyone caught outside – whether working, playing, or living – should be careful when dangerously cold air comes down from the Arctic. It does not only affect adults. “We are very concerned about the children,” Yocum added. “Making sure they have all of this skin and their heads are covered, warm will help keep them from going down that path of hypothermia and frostbite.” When it gets that cold, with forecast lows below zero, be prepared. If staying indoors is an option, then do so. Otherwise, layer the ranunculus on top of each other and don’t forget the hand warmers!

