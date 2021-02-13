Sydney school principal warns girls’ ‘skimpy’ clothes could ‘jeopardize jobs’ for male teachers in Cheltenham

The NSW Department of Education says a principal in Sydney’s Upper North Shore, who warned female students not to wear “skinny” clothes as it could “compromise” the male teacher job, will apologize.

In a video address seen by the ABC, Cheltenham Girls High School (CGHS) Principal Suellen Lawrence told students not to wear “stringy, skimpy or revealing” clothes on casual dress days.

It is understood that the conference was inspired by dress standards at a recent swim carnival.

“Please remember girls, there are male teachers in this school and they also don’t want to watch this,” she said in the video, which was shown to students from the girls-only school yesterday.

“Don’t compromise their jobs.”

Cathy Brennan, executive director of Metropolitan North School Performance, said Ms. Lawrence’s comments were “unhappy” and “inappropriate.”

“We are really proud of the fact that our daughters there were empowered to voice their concerns when this happened,” said Ms. Brennan.

“The comments that were made were certainly not appropriate. We took it seriously, she is absolutely ready to apologize [and] acknowledge that these are not the comments that align with our vision of how we place trust in our students. “

NSW Education said Principal Suellen Lawrence showed “genuine remorse” over the comments she made. (PAA: Dan Himbrechts)

Yesterday, after several students confronted the principal about her position, a whole school meeting was held where Ms. Lawrence said the comments had been taken out of context.

“I really think it’s about time we started to take a step back sometimes from our emotions and not be so obscured by them girls,” she said.

At the rally, Ms. Lawrence said some students “decided to put two and two together and get seven.”

“I’m not attacking any specific girl or student who might have gender identity issues or any of those things at all,” she said.

“I’m just telling you girls, make sure you follow the school’s demand that you dress appropriately.”

Ms Brennan said Ms Lawrence, after being stopped by students and speaking to her principal, showed “real remorse”.

“She really got it and is very distressed that this has caused such concern among the students at her school,” said Ms. Brennan.

“She takes her role and responsibilities to her students and staff very seriously.”

A student at the school, on Sydney’s leafy Upper North Shore, told ABC she was “shocked” by the principal’s comments.

“I thought she would say the opposite, and try to encourage us, and say it’s not okay for male teachers to be distracted by you,” they said.

Another student said: “The problem was not with politics. If a school has a rule, it makes sense for students to follow it.

“But that was such a misogynistic response.

“I think there needs to be more education for the teachers at this school.

“It’s ridiculous that they are as obsessed with the male gaze as they are with empowering students.

Ms. Lawrence has been contacted for comment.

Ms Brennan said support and guidance would be made available to students.