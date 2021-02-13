Fashion
Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up To 50% On Jeans And More
Keep saving big from now on President’s Day with Gap, which offers up to 50% discount on the website.
The fashion label, known for its denim and classic wardrobe basics, is offering 50% off select jeans and heads. Plus, save up to 50% on other select styles sitewide through February 15th. Finally, you can save an extra 10% on top selling items with the promo code FOR YOU or 50% extra discount on some sale styles with code SELL. Gap offers clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, children and babies. If you are looking to stock up face masks, Gap has a large selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $ 3.
We picked the Gap website to find the best deals to grab over the long weekend, listed below. Top choices include distressed skinny jeans, long sleeve tops for winter layering, comfy joggers, and a fuchsia dress to grab for spring.
In addition to Gap, many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for PresidentsDay. Do not forget to consult the ET Style guide to note the best deals this weekend.
Check Sale of the day now and shop our favorites below.
These light indigo skinny jeans feature hidden pockets at the front for a sleek, sleek look.
$ 40 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 80)
You can never have too many crew neck t-shirts. Use the code FORYOU to get an additional 10% discount on the item for sale.
$ 20 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 25)
Get 10% Off These Best Selling Comfortable Joggers.
$ 45 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 50)
Get ready for spring with this shimmering fuchsia swing dress.
$ 44 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 70)
When you don’t know what to wear, just slip on this soft button up jumpsuit.
$ 36 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 80)
You could imagine this sherpa jacket looking like a cloud. Get 50% extra discount on top of the sale price with the code SALE.
$ 25 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 118)
These straight leg, slightly stretchy jeans look like a vintage pair.
$ 45 AT GAP (REGULARLY $ 90)
picture credit
