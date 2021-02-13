Fashion
“As much as I love Depop, it triggers me”: is body image the last frontier of the fashion disruptor? | Fashion
VSattracting the attention of the savvy public of the turn of the millennium and Gen Z is a marketers dream. It is a dream that Depop, a platform for buying and selling second-hand and homemade clothing, is quickly coming true.
The UK-based virtual flea market was launched in Australia just over a year ago and now estimates that around a quarter of Australians between the ages of 15 and 29 have signed up. It’s over a million young people drawn to their eco-friendly fashion message, wrapped in an extremely cool influencing aesthetic.
CEO Maria Raga proclaimed Depops’ mission is to disrupt fashion the same way Spotify did with music or Airbnb with travel accommodation.
Depop tackles the polluting practices of fast fashion by promoting circular consumption and undertakes on January 29, 2021 to become completely carbon neutral by the end of the year. In a statement, Raga said creating a better future for fashion and for ourselves is a common goal, not just for Depop, but for everyone. Our plan is the first step towards that future, and Depop is becoming the most diverse and progressive fashion house in the world.
Depops’ popularity isn’t just down to its sustainability pitch, however. The app looks a lot like Instagram, allowing users to build a visual profile and gain an audience, a social shopping model that blurs the line between buyer and seller (60% of users do both) and makes it particularly interesting to browse.
But while large social platforms face questions about the communities they facilitate, Depop has not escaped the baggage of the model it draws from. For many users, the browsing experience on Depop is not as diverse as the ambitions displayed by the platforms.
I think it’s an amazing service, says Jasmine, a 19-year-old Brisbane user, but it comes at a price. It’s like the bad stuff on Instagram, but on Depop.
Jasmine finds herself scrolling endlessly through the Depops page Explore a curated list of items for sale, where she is not obsessed with clothes, but who wears them: slim, white, and feminine models.
Jasmine, who suffers from a body dysmorphic disorder, is not alone. As much as I love Depop, it triggers me personally in a number of ways, as someone struggling with an eating disorder, says Imogen, an 18-year-old saleswoman in New South Wales, who says she is fell into unhealthy behaviors, especially after spending time on the app.
On subreddits and Facebook groups, salespeople admit their relationship with Depop affects their well-being and body image, writing articles like Does Anyone Else Feel Their Body Is Not not good enough for the depop? and My body will never have this depop aesthetic. Last year, a petition launched by a coalition of sellers based in the United States asserted that Depop is not an inclusive or supportive place for plus size sellers. Other users on Twitter complain, with varying degrees of severity, that their relationship with the app is toxic.
Many complaints involve direct cases of rudeness and harassment, such as suspicious comments and direct messages a well documented problem (there’s even an Instagram account dedicated to weird interactions, @depopdrama with over half a million subscribers).
Depop says he is active in moderating this behavior. We have an absolute and zero tolerance approach to any predatory or abusive behavior of any kind. Wigneswaran, said.
But in the case of users like Jasmine, the problem is not the bad Apple users, but how they feel about buying and selling. And that, says Wigneswaran, is a really tricky problem and we want to make sure we get it resolved.
Depop told Guardian Australia that it actively promotes bodily, racial and ethnic diversity. On the Explore page, which is organized manually rather than algorithmically, a quota targets 30% diversity. It encourages users to report harassment in the app and says it aims to respond to 95% of reports within three hours.
But the inner experience of users is much more difficult to detect. You can’t predict how people will interpret [an image] says Natalie Hendry, social media and youth mental health researcher at RMIT, but if enough people think that way, it doesn’t matter what Depop has programmed.
Hendry says that Depop users’ struggles are societal issues, which are magnified when you add trade into the mix. Disordered eating and body image issues arise wherever visibility is a requirement for success, she says.
According to the Depops sellers guide, photos of models that feature a person wearing the clothes are 60% more likely to sell the clothes. This sets Depop apart from apps like Etsy or eBay, where clothes are more likely to be displayed on a hanger, mannequin, or flat on the floor rather than on the seller’s body or a model they’ve rented. That’s the statistic and it’s the reality, Wigneswaran says of the seller’s guidelines. But that doesn’t mean you have to, she explains, adding that many of the top-selling platforms showcase their stores without modeling their clothing.
The rewards of becoming a successful Depop salesperson are high. Stories of Depop millionaires, and one shortcut to influencer fame, are a particularly attractive prospect for the first generation in 30 years to become major in recession.
Mikhaila Simpson, 23, and Ursula Cash, 27, run a large Depop store, @xanthesdad, which they started after losing their jobs at the start of the pandemic. These are exactly the kind of diverse users Depop hopes to attract. Both men say that for the most part their experiences have been stimulating and financially successful.
But, there were drawbacks. The way it’s designed just doesn’t benefit creators who really strive to be seen, says Simpson, who believes his visibility on the app is more limited, as a larger seller. We have had comments on our bodies, adds Cash. We just have to take it away, move on and not give it space and time.
It’s hard for a platform to be accountable when that also defeats its operational purpose: to allow people to sell clothes and take a share of that money, Hendry says. Can a problem bigger than the market be solved by the market?
Jenny L. Davis, lecturer in sociology at Australian National University, is skeptical. She says that if technology can’t get people to do things, it can reward those who adhere to community values. If the community’s values stem from a culture that prefers slim bodies given this reward structure, it makes sense that the young women on the platform would feel pressure to comply.
In the case of Depop, app designers may not have anticipated this outcome, Davis says. What is more likely is that they were designed to maximize profits, without considering the impacts of those whose bodies would be exposed.
Users like Jasmine, Imogen, Simpson, and Cash still have the option of switching to a less body-centric clothing resale app. But in this sense, Depop is a victim of its own success. Despite their problems, they all appreciate the creativity of a boutique’s styling and are committed to ethical fashion consumption. Depop feels like the best platform to meet these needs.
These are great challenges, says Hendry, they won’t be dismantled if Depop disappears from the planet.
Adapting to a digital landscape, becoming more sustainable and genuinely embracing diversity are three of the biggest challenges facing the fashion industry in 2021. Depop is ahead of the first two, but despite its own wishes, the last hurdle can prove the most difficult.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]