Hilary Duff wraps her baby bump in a tie-dye dress as she comes home to Los Angeles after wrapping Younger

Hilary Duff is reportedly preparing to run her own show, with Younger’s upcoming spin-off on the horizon.

And the former Disney Channel star recently completed the seventh and final season of the TV series Land.

On Friday, she dressed her growing baby bump in a tie-dye bodycon dress, as she returned home via Los Angeles International Airport, after filming her latest episode of Younger in New York City.

Travel style: Hilary Duff dressed her growing baby bump in a tight tie-dye dress on Friday as she returned home via Los Angeles International Airport, after filming her latest episode of Younger in New York City.

The 33-year-old accessorized the gray and blue long-sleeved number with gold jewelry and a pair of Disney x Gucci sneakers.

She took precautions against COVID-19 with a floral mask, as she carried a brown leather purse over her shoulder.

Duff previously took her Instagram Story with a car selfie in the look, layered with a beige cardigan, as she wrote: “Home bound ..”

She also posted a photo from the top of Los Angeles as the plane landed, writing to her city: ‘Oh hey boo boo. ”

Accessorization: The 33-year-old accessorized the gray and blue long-sleeved number with gold jewelry and a pair of Disney x Gucci sneakers

Chic carry-on: She took COVID-19 precautions with a floral mask, as she carried a brown leather purse over her shoulder

Sweater weather: Duff had previously picked up her Instagram story with a car selfie in the look, layered with a beige cardigan, as she wrote: `` Home ... ''

Home sweet home: She also posted a photo from high above Los Angeles, as the plane landed, writing to her town: 'Oh hey boo boo'

The Metamorphosis artist has already celebrated with his 16.3 million followers after wrapping Younger by writing: “ 7 amazing years ”.

She screamed and danced with a friend in the backseat of a car, saying, “Oh my god I’m wrapped up!

Duff had to stay in New York for one more day after her husband, Matthew Koma, 33, returned home with son Luca Cruz, eight, and daughter Banks Violet, two.

She shared her Instagram story on her last night of filming, as she pondered the bittersweet farewell.

The Gossip Girl actress said in the video: ‘I’m not home yet, one more day. I had to stay behind. So everyone went to LA, and I’m still at work. But it’s okay, because it’s my last day, and I’m really sad about it. He’s so weird. ‘

That's a conclusion: The Metamorphosis artist has already celebrated with her 16.3 million followers after wrapping Younger by writing: '7 Amazing Years'

Left Behind: Told her Instagram story on her last night of filming, as she pondered the bittersweet farewell, after her family returned to Los Angeles without her

Still at work: She said in the video: 'I'm not home yet, one more day. I had to stay behind. So everyone went to LA, and I'm still at work '

Bittersweet farewell: Duff continued, `` But that's okay because it's my last day, and I'm really sad about it. He's so weird. '

Coming soon: His younger character would have his own spin-off, after creator Darren Star told TVLine of the parent series, `` We are unofficially planning [season 7] like a last season '

His younger character is said to have his own spin-off, after creator Darren Star says so TVLinefrom the parent series: “ We unofficially plan [season 7] like a last season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a network has yet to be determined for the new show, and it’s unclear whether the pilot will come as a backdoor episode of Younger.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated revival of her Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire was officially canceled in December, after months in limbo.

Duff wrote on Instagram: “I was very honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She had such a lasting impact on many, including myself. Seeing the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means a lot to me.

Canceled: Meanwhile, the highly anticipated revival of her Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire was officially canceled in December, after months in limbo

Creative Differences: This came after the announcement of the Disney + series in August 2019, and they then filmed the first two episodes, before the creative differences between the studio and creator Terri Minsky resulted in the film being discontinued. production.

Still Friends: The Cinderella Story actress is apparently still on good terms with Disney, recently posting a photo of her Mickey Mouse shoes on her Insta Story and writing, 'Mouse and I still friends'

“ I know efforts and conversations have been all over the place to try to make a reboot work but unfortunately and despite everyone’s best efforts, that is not going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and genuine for who Lizzie would be today. This is what the character deserves.

“ We can all take a moment to mourn the incredible woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I am very sad, but I promise everyone did their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what the 2020s are all about. ”

This came after the Disney + series was announced in August 2019, and they then filmed the first two episodes, before creative differences between the studio and creator Terri Minsky caused production to stop.

She played the role of the clumsy 13-year-old titular in the Disney Channel original series, which ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2004, as well as the 2003 film, which received a theatrical release.

The Cinderella Story actress is apparently still on good terms with Disney, recently posting a photo of her Mickey Mouse shoes on her Insta Story and writing, “ Mouse and I are still friends. ”

Disney Princess: Duff played the awkward 13-year-old lead role in the Disney Channel original series, which ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2004, as well as the 2003 film, which received a theatrical release.

