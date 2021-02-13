Saga – Legends – Vis Fancy Dress Story (AU, 2 BBY, Luke / Mara First Draft Challenge)

Job title: Screw Fancy Dress Story (this will definitely change)

Author: ViariSkywalker

Time range: 2 BBY

Characters: Mara, Luke; (Leia, Anakin, and Obi-Wan are mentioned, and there will be several other characters in the final version of this story)

Kind: AU, romance, dare I say fluff?



Summary of the whole story, which obviously this draft is not: In a happier time and place, Jedi Padawans Leia Skywalker and Mara Jade prepare for one of their most unusual missions yet – an undercover mission at an exclusive gala. Of course, to attend such a big ball, you have to have the appropriate attire. (Mara and Leia have fancy dresses, guys.)



Summary of this particular scene: Luke and Mara are on an undercover mission at a grand gala, along with their masters, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, as well as Lukes’ twin sister, Leia. Obi-Wan just urged Luke to take Mara to the dance floor



Notes: That’s all @ Gabri_Jade To do. She just had to mention that Maras loves fancy dresses, and I was all oooh, imagine Leia and Mara as Padawans who have to choose dresses for reasons, and Leia hates it but Mara loves it. And Luke should be there too, because I say so. And then the idea spiraled up, as they always do, and now Luke and Mara are doing their first dance together and that’s just a little taste of what I’m planning to write for this script. (Although it might take a while before it turns into a real short story.) See, it’s not 24/7 angst in my world!

Written for the first draft challenge! Also, it is really short.



Warning: It’s not even a complete story, don’t chase me, Disney!

~~

* things happen *

Luke took the offered hand in his, shaking his head a little in response to the smirk on his lips. Rather, it was the Mara he knew. He wasn’t sure why he felt strange when Master Obi-Wan called out to him, but that fleeting unease was already melting away as he brought her back to the dance floor.

How unhappy is Leia right now? Mara said, the smirk widening into a sly grin as she nodded at her sisters.

Luke followed her gaze, suppressing a laugh as he met his twins’ eyes for a moment. Leia let out an exasperated but somewhat affectionate breath as their father spun her around slowly. Not as much as you might think, but definitely trying to keep up appearances, Luke said. He looked down at Mara and pulled her towards him, resting his other hand on her waist. How had he never realized how small she was? Not that it mattered; she could have been a head taller than him and built like a Wookiee for anything she cared about, that wouldn’t change who she was. Plus, Leia was the smallest person he knew, and never let that stop her from completely dominating any room she had entered or any enemy she ran into. It didn’t matter that Mara was suddenly so much smaller than he remembered. Why would he do it?

Maybe this strange discomfort did not have totally left.

Mara raised an eyebrow as she placed her free hand on his shoulder. Don’t tell me you’ve never done this before? All those fantastic events your family has been to?

The music changed tempo and Luke began to guide her through the steps. Not since I was a child. Jedi training doesn’t really pair well with public appearances. He glanced at his father, who looked so supremely confident and dashing, it was almost ridiculous. For some people, anyway.

Maras other eyebrow rose. You are still a child, you know.

Luke looked down at the space between them. Or rather, its absence. You think? he said, trying to sound teasing and wincing a little at the tension of the words. What exactly does that make you?

Oh, I am an innocent flower, Padawan Skywalker. I don’t know anything about the world of fancy parties or dancing or anything 17 year olds do in their free time. There was that smirk again. He vaguely remembered a time when he found it boring, but for the life of him, he couldn’t remember when or even why it had changed.

Are you kidding me, Padawan Jade? he said, his head plunging into hers unwittingly.

Her bright green eyes sparkled as they reflected the lights of the ballroom, and he wondered if he imagined the way they were widening just a little before she said, Oh, absolutely.

He whirled her around in a circle, then pulled her against him, a sudden heat spreading in his stomach. Despite all his teasing towards her, he didn’t think there was anything childish about what he was feeling right now as he held her.

* more is happening *

To be continued one day