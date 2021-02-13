Young USMNT Timothy Weah follows in his father George’s footsteps in Ligue 1 with Lille

Timothy Weah enjoys life on the pitch with Lille OSC right now with four goals and one assist in four starts in all competitions after returning from a long injury absence to make a significant contribution to the Mastiff’s French title push .

Speaking at an international Ligue 1 press conference earlier this week, the 20-year-old reiterated his happiness by following in the footsteps of his illustrious father George who became the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or after passages with Monaco and Paris Saint. -Germain.

“As my dad played in France, everyone thought it would be less of an adjustment than Spain or Italy, for example,” he said. “It has worked so far, I’m having fun and I speak French. This is my second home. My dad played a big part, but my mom leads me. I want to do great things too.

“Following in his footsteps is amazing and talking about him or being asked questions about him never gets old. I am proud of how my father paved the way for me and what he did coming from a third country. world like Liberia at the time nothing. I hope to continue to make them proud. “

Weah, who joined PSG from the New York Red Bulls before moving to Lille in 2019 after a loan spell with Celtic, has suffered from hamstring issues since arriving at Stade Pierre Mauroy, but has now l feeling like he left him behind and is aiming for a US Men’s National Team Return under Gregg Berhalter.

“The injury was hard,” he admitted. “My first real injury. Then there was the relapse and we decided to have surgery and take time off to really get back into my physical shape at PSG level. We got there thanks to Patrick in New York – l “one of the best coaches. I keep in touch with USMNT and Gregg – he sends regular texts to encourage me – I hope my performances will make room for me.”

On the subject of USMNT, Weah spoke with praise of the close relationship between the team members and his joy to see Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest and Tyler Adams succeed at the highest level in the UEFA Champions League.

“Everyone is so happy for each other,” said the Brooklyn native. “Christian at Chelsea, Sergino at Barca. Tyler and those guys. It’s amazing that Tyler and I came from Red Bull to MLS in Europe. The football will be amazing the more we gel and play at club level and I hope we can bring a mug home in the future. “

With so many newcomers from USMNT moving to Europe in January like Bryan Reynolds, Mark McKenzie, and Brenden Aaronson have all left MLS, Weah has some advice for his compatriots as they adjust.

“I would say stay strong,” he told CBS Sports. “Make sacrifices. It will put you on the map. Be yourself and show what you can do.”

Returning to Lille, who led Ligue 1 this weekend under the leadership of Christoph Galtier, Weah praised the Frenchman who has forged a reputation as one of Europe’s best tacticians.

“The coach has an amazing game plan and loves to attack,” he said. “His football is based on teamwork and what you can do for the team. He’s one of the best I’ve ever worked with and one of the best in the world, for me. is like a father figure – you can’t ask for better.

“It’s a great group of young people. We are all very hungry. Even Renato (Sanches), who was at Bayern, he wanted to start again here. We feel good and everyone is hungry.”

Finally, CBS’s Aaron West asked Weah a question about his fashion and off-camera image, which delighted the LOSC man.

“Shout at Aaron! he told CBS Sports. “Yeah, fashion plays a big role in my life. I love to look good and I love sneakers – I’m a huge sneakerhead. Fashion is huge, especially growing up in Paris and my dad loved it too. Growing up in New York. It was also big – I’m proud of my fashion and my kicks. “

However, one thing that will always win in the United States over France is the music: “American hip hop – always”.