Men’s Big Ten Basketball Power Ranking IX Edition

The Northwest season went through the transition from good to evil to have mercy, it’s horrible pretty quickly. Nonetheless, there is still plenty of great basketball being played in the Big Ten with Selection Sunday in just one month. This is how things are going in the best conference of nations.

Ranking of the last weeks: 4

Veteran Buckeyes are warming up at the right time. As evidenced by back-to-back wins over Maryland and Iowa this week, OSU has a major experience advantage. Head coach Chris Holtmann attributes his teams’ continued success to a wide range of attacking contributors. Even more, Ohio State has had a string of strong defensive performances lately, holding four of its last six opponents below its season average of 68.4 points against. –Revsine

There are 24 players in college baesketball who shoot over 35% of three out of over 14 attempts per 100. Only 2 of those players are in the Big Ten. The two play for the state of Ohio. Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens. Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 9, 2021

Ranking of the last weeks: 1

Since Juwan Howards’ team were last seen on a basketball court, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won both the NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl, the NBA has completed most of its process of All-Star vote and Northwestern lost four more games. It’s hard to say much about a team that hasn’t played, but the Wolverines still hold an offense that ranks in the 97th percentile in points per possession, and defense that ranks in the 87th percentile, according to Synergy Sports. . A small sample certainly, but nevertheless impressive. -Olinger

Ranking of the last weeks: 2

The Illini extended their winning streak to four on Saturday with their first home win over Wisconsin since 2011. Ayo Dosunmu became the first player this season to achieve a triple-double, while Kofi Cockburn was dominant on both sides, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds. While no other player scored in double digits and the bench nailed just 12 points, Trent Frazier’s lockdown defense ensured a stimulating victory for the Illini. –Revsine

I liked Ayo Dosunmu as a prospect for the 2020 Draft, and he only improved here in 2021. His passing has improved so much. He makes each of those 3 dimes look a lot easier than they actually are, putting the perfect amount of contact on each one. pic.twitter.com/tMdlKwoiAK Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 12, 2021

Ranking of the last weeks: 3

He falls off a cliff. Then there’s what Iowa has been up to for the past two weeks leading up to a much-needed win over Rutgers on Wednesday. Once conference favorites, the Hawkeyes have lost four of their five games, in large part because of their sometimes unattainable defense. Time and time again, Iowa switches to zone defense only to fall asleep at the worst possible times and leave dangerous opposing players open. Like, what the hell is that?

With the Iowa coaching staff screaming frantically to get to the open shooter in the corner, Pat McCaffery runs the other way, easy three for Indiana. Iowa has 8 defensive rounds in every game that are so bad. pic.twitter.com/UxlfoJRsJP Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 8, 2021

The Hawkeyes offense is still a space-laden machine with Garza in the middle, so canceling them entirely would be insane, but black and gold clearly have work to do in Iowa City. -Olinger

Ranking last weeks: 10

Matt Painters baby boilers continue to defy expectations. Despite falling to Minnesota on Thursday due to some Marcus Carr heroics, this team has an impressive resume, including two wins over No.4 Ohio State. As Sasha Stefanovic slowly returns from her battle with COVID-19, the Boilermakers have surely lacked reliability behind the arc. While it hasn’t always been pretty, this young Purdue team has courage and has managed to score victories over the more experienced teams. -Revsine

Ranking of the last weeks: 5

DMitrik Trice is a fun watch, shooting 37.5% from threes and scoring 13.5 points per game with a shooting regime filled with contested jumpers and acrobatic layups. But outside of him, the Badgers are playing a bland, disheartening ball. Good shooters miss out on potential three to swing the ball with little goal, the dribbling juice every team needs is almost nonexistent and the result is that a team is running at a rate less than the sum of its parts. Wisconsin are not a trashy, downward spiral team because their combination of capable shooters, defenders, and great bodies keep them from falling too low. However, UW’s lack of quality, conference wins knock him down below Purdue. -Olinger

Ranking last weeks: 6

If Ron Harper Jr. still played the way he did in December, Rutgers could have secured a win over Iowa and extended his four-game winning streak. However, he couldn’t help the Scarlet Knights fight their way against the best offense in the land. Geo Baker and Jacob Young have been consistent scorers, but Steve Pikiells’ side will need to find other shooters in order to make the final push to a long-awaited NCAA tournament spot. -Revsine

Ranking last weeks: 8

What hellish deal did Marcus Carr make with the devil that gave him the power to do every clutch pull he ever took? The Gophers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last night when the junior guard conceded a three-point 25-footer with time running out, keeping Minnesota afloat at the heart of its conference schedule. Carr’s and Gophers ‘plethora of wings provide shovel dribbling creation, and Liam Robbins’ protection and rim pressure have been much appreciated additions, but shooting becomes problematic. Robbins leads the team with a three-point percentage at a very low 34.7%, while expected ground spacer Gabe Kalscheur had a rough time, shooting 24.5% deep on 106 attempts. Not great, Bob! -Olinger

Ranking last weeks: 6

The Hoosiers are hot after back-to-back wins over Iowa and Northwestern. Armaan Franklin sealed the deal with a last-second shot against the Hawkeyes, then called with 23 points, a season-high at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Add to that the continued strong performances of Al Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the inconsistent Hoosiers are where they need to move the NCAA tournament forward. -Revsine

Ranking last weeks: 12

Sparty has been slightly off the hook with the widespread failures of Blue Bloods throughout college basketball this year. They are not a desperate team, but it has become clear that they are very pale compared to teams from MSU’s past. Rocket Watts didn’t develop as neither a blow nor sneaky grips formed, Foster Loyer is just an average three-point shooter, reducing his winning impact to almost zero. Suddenly you left with a team which is Aaron Henry and unproven parts. Henry will show off his savage cross-cut of strength, speed and functional grips, but the fact that the defensive forward is the de facto playmaker speaks to the problems Tom Izzos’ side have faced this season. (-Olinger)

Ranking last weeks: 11

Maryland is difficult to pin down. The Terps have executed some of the biggest upsets of the season, with wins over Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, Mark Turgeons’ team have yet to build on the momentum they’ve gained, falling to Penn State and Ohio State last week. Turnovers and offensive inconsistencies have caused the Marylands to struggle to find pace and reliability in their roster. – Revsine

Ranking last weeks: 9

Knocked down after a loss at East Lansing, the odd unit of Penn States can both shoot and protect the basket well enough to give it a chance against anyone in the Big Ten (evidenced by its victory over Wisconsin and its tight losses against OSU and Michigan). The Nittany Lions just don’t have enough to really be considered good, with their offense and defense ranking below the 50th percentile, according to Synergy. At least PSU fans have John Harrar and his gargantuan shoulders to look forward to. -Olinger

Ranking last weeks: 13

No comment. -Revsine

Ranking last weeks: 14

Nebraska finally returned to the field last week and quickly abandoned three conference games in the span of five days. The only remarkable thing the Cornhuskers did this week was an attempt at war with Northwestern following the Cats’ extended loss to Purdue on Saturday.

You do you, Nebarkas. -Olinger