Why people with disabilities have been overlooked by the fashion industry

In recent years, sustainability has become a buzzword as consumers demand transparency and accountability from retailers. Search for the term and keywords increased 75% in 2019 on the Lyst fashion platform, while the second-hand clothing market is expected to reach 1.5 times the size of fast fashion by 2028.

These steps towards a more sustainable market are undeniably positive for the environment, garment workers and consumers – but some organizations are excluded from the movement.

While plus size people struggle to find a second-hand or sustainable fashion in their size, people with disabilities seem to be an afterthought.

What is adaptive fashion?

It is hard enough for people with disabilities to find clothes that are stylish, comfortable and adaptable. Adaptive fashion is a term used to describe clothing designed for people who have difficulty dressing.

It guarantees simple solutions like magnetic closures instead of buttons, concealed zippers and openings for access to the tube, and is essential for ensuring the comfort, ease of dressing and dignity of people with disabilities.

So when you add sustainability to the equation, it can seem impossible to find options that are both accessible and environmentally friendly.

It is essential that people with disabilities have access to clothing, so that retailers miss a trick by ignoring their needs. The purchasing power of people with disabilities – known as the purple book in the UK – is far greater than that of ethical buyers.

It is widely celebrated that the second-hand fashion market will reach $ 64 billion (€ 52.7 billion) by 2028.

But the global market value of adaptive fashion completely overshadows that to 400 billion dollars expected (330 billion euros) by 2026.

Comfort, style and dignity

The biggest name to date to meet the needs of people with disabilities is Tommy Hilfiger, who has a adaptive collection available to buy online.

However, some pioneering fashion brands have identified market gaps and designed clothing that is both adaptive and sustainable.

Garment Technologist Victoria Jenkins Foundation Non-hidden clothing in 2017 with a vision to bring exclusivity, style and sustainability to adaptive fashion. The first capsule collection is made entirely from dead fabrics and includes five women’s and five men’s clothes.

Each item has been designed with care and thoughtfulness, so that anyone can wear it, which so many fashion brands fail to do.

Victoria saw firsthand how the lack of clothing for people with disabilities compromised their dignity three years ago, when she met a woman in hospital who was forced to remove all of her clothes to be examined by doctors .

She said, “My job as a garment technologist is making clothes, so I thought there had to be ways to fix it and started looking into it. There was nothing available and if there was it was not elegant at all. Besides that, there was nothing lasting about it.

Since 80% of people with disabilities are not born with a disability, Victoria plans to avoid waste by offering a service to alter clients’ existing clothes and run workshops to teach clients how to fit them in the home. .

“I don’t want money to be a barrier to getting clothes that make them feel comfortable,” she says. That’s why Unhidden also offers payment plans through Klarna, so everyone can access comfortable clothing.

Pioneering brands of the future

Fortunately, there has been a slow but steady change in the accessibility of adaptive and sustainable fashion in recent years.

Then yes is another notable fashion brand for people with disabilities, founded in Belgium by former occupational therapists Jessie Provoost and Sofie Ternest.

After seeing patients with disabilities struggle to dress, Provoost and Ternest brought together their knowledge and experience and founded So Yes in 2016. They now offer a collection of men’s and women’s clothing consisting of pants and skirts for wheelchairs, elastic pants and jackets with magnetic zippers. , all sustainably manufactured and designed in-house.

Other brands choose to focus on a specific product that can be adapted for people with disabilities.

For ecological and accessible jeans for men and women, British brand I am denim, offers denim intended specifically for those who have had abdominal surgery, who have scars or who have suffered from hernias.

Each pair of jeans is integrated with Ultimate Tummy Control technology, which provides full coverage when bending or reaching and support around the abdomen. I Am Denim also offers a pair specifically for postpartum women, suitable for post-surgery, post-pregnancy, resection, cesarean section, weight gain, scars and stretch marks.

The denim is made in a factory in Blackburn with over 150 years of experience, which means customers can rest easy knowing that no one has been exploited in the making of their jeans. Instead, they’re made to last with customer needs in mind.

But what about shoes? Friendly shoes instead chose to focus on eco-friendly and adaptive footwear, offering comfortable and stylish shoes that are easy to put on and take off. The brand was founded by Joseph DiFrancisco, another former occupational therapist who was shocked to see so many people unable to put on shoes in his career.

Each pair is designed specifically for people with mobility difficulties, using zippers to activate their patented Easy Shoe Access. They also have a friendly sole system, providing comfort and support to the wearer. On top of all that, they are made with premium quality durable leathers that are Gold Seal CSCB certified.

Then there is the question of the swimsuit. MIGA swimwear, which encourage women with disfigurements, disabilities and chronic illnesses to feel confident and comfortable by creating adaptive swimwear made from regenerated polyamide yarns. Each garment is accompanied by a canvas bag detailing its history, offering a personal detail with each purchase.

While mainstream fashion still has a long way to go to become inclusive and sustainable, many small businesses are better informed about what people with disabilities need.

These marks prove that it is possible to tick all the boxes, giving people with disabilities hope for the future.