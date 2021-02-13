Tetons men’s and women’s basketball take every road victory | Preparation sports

After heavy losses to Dawson Community College, where both dropped more than 20 points, the Williston State College men’s and women’s basketball teams rebounded with wins.
On Thursday, February 11, both teams won their road games against Dakota College in Bottineau by close scores. The men’s team won 97-94 and the women’s team won 61-55.
It was the third win of the season for the Lady Tetons, and it was the fifth win of the season for the men’s team.
Here’s a breakdown of how the teams won their matches.
Men’s basketball
The Tetons didn’t have a wide variety of scoring depth, but the players who scored for them did so in an amount sufficient to lead the team to victory.
Beni Fungula had an impressive game leading Williston State, registering 28 points on 10 of 13 shots. He also added six rebounds and four assists in his performance.
Caleb Johnson had another good game for the Tetons, scoring 13 points off the bench, and Alonzo Linton and Adreone Sprinkles were the other Williston State players to score in double digits at 12 and 11, respectively.
The Tetons were passed 33-30 in the game, but what really helped them offensively was the 30 assists they recorded as a team.
That kind of movement and ball production is amazing, and it helped them get a good win.
Overall, as a team, Williston State shot 59.3% from the field, including a good 35.7% from three points.
Women’s basketball
The Lady Tetons won the same way as the men’s team, as two scorers really carried a lot of the workload on offense and gave the team a boost.
These two players should also come as no surprise, as they have been the team’s top scorers all year: Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and Keeley Tini.
Kailahi-Fulu led Williston State with 17 points, and Tini was the only other Lady Teton in double digits with 14.
Six other players scored for Williston State. Sydney Labatte had eight points, Brooklyn Douglas had seven points, Grace Lupumba had six points, Laia Balcells Niubo had three points and Makia Remus and Layni Schieffer each have two.
While Williston State didn’t have a lot of volume at her scoring depth, the depth she did had helped because Dakota College in Bottineau had three players scoring in double digits but not much help otherwise.
Both teams had 20 assists in the game, but the Lady Tetons held a rebound advantage (34-31).
As a team, the Lady Tetons shot 46.2% from the ground, including 28.6% from three points and 70% from the free throw line.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit