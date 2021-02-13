Rita Ora sizzles in a tight black dress as she poses in backstage snaps





The second series of The Masked Singer draws to a close on Saturday night, with one of the remaining masked celebrities set to be crowned champion. And ahead of the show, Rita Ora revealed what she’ll be wearing for her final round as the vocal program judge in a series of behind-the-scenes shots. The singer, 30, wore a tight black dress that showcased her stunning figure, as she worked her magic for the cameras. Wow! Rita Ora revealed what she will wear for her final round as the singing program judge in a series of behind-the-scenes shots Rita’s David Korma dress featured dramatic sleeves with intricate beaded details along the neckline, in keeping with her distinctively original style. The star wore her blonde locks swept back in an elegant quiff, while sporting a glamorous makeup face with winged lining. Rita added even more glitter to her look with a selection of gold necklaces and bracelets, as she bragged about her petite frame with a pair of black stiletto heels. So glamorous! While Masked Singer is pre-recorded, Rita is currently in quarantine in Australia before filming their version of The Voice. Rita seems to be having a busy schedule lately, as earlier this week it was announced that she will be flying to Thailand to begin the film once the series ends. According to The sun, her busy schedule means she's too busy to shoot the Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer later this year. The star wore her blonde locks swept back in an elegant quiff, while sporting a glamorous makeup face with winged liner (pictured with judge Mo Gilligan) In addition to working on her TV career, Rita has also released new music and recently deleted all of her Instagram posts ahead of her new EP. On Friday, Rita released a new music video for the EP starring David Guetta, Imanbek and Big Ft. Gunna. Official images released from the video show Rita donning a traditional Eastern European dress, including a heavily embroidered black and gold jacket. Rita described making the video, in which she rides a horse, as “the most difficult and exciting” of her career. Video clip: Official images released in the video show Rita donning a traditional Eastern European dress, including a heavily embroidered black and gold jacket Collab: Rita, who turned 30 in November, teamed up with electronic music producer Imanbek, 20, for a four-track EP called Bang Exciting: Rita described making the video, in which she rides a horse, as the “ hardest and most exciting ” of her career A short film released on YouTube, shot in Bulgaria, incorporates three of the tracks and celebrates the duo’s shared heritage – Rita’s parents are Albanian while Imanbek is from Kazakhstan. The video shows Rita wearing a traditional Albanian outfit designed and handcrafted in Kosovo by designer Valdrin Sahiti. She said: ‘I have done a lot of music videos so far in my life and this is by far the most difficult and exciting music video I have ever made. Short film released Friday on YouTube, shot in Bulgaria, incorporates three of the tracks and celebrates the duo’s shared legacy – Rita’s parents are Albanian while Imanbek is from Kazakhstan “There are a lot of places, a lot of cold temperatures. I really wanted to do something visually unique and create a fantasy film in wonderland. “The video really has the feel of the EP as a whole and I wanted the movie to be just as vibrant and trippy, like a roller coaster. “It was so amazing to be able to mix all these cultures and create a body of work that is a world apart. Judge Masked Singer said the “ everything, melodies and music ” on the EP was a tribute to her and to Imanbek’s shared heritage. Amazing: Video shows Rita wearing traditional Albanian outfit designed and handcrafted in Kosovo by designer Valdrin Sahiti She added, “ Every detail of the film has been meticulously planned to create something that feels so true to my cultural background. “ Filming the film in Bulgaria gave me the opportunity to showcase the amazing architecture, epic landscapes and historical monuments – I’m so excited to be able to share the beauty of this part of the world and just pay homage to my story. ” Brit Award nominee Ora added: “ It was a real honor to be able to wear a traditional handmade Albanian outfit, designed by the amazing Valdrin Sahiti. “ It is unlike anything I have ever worn in a video before, but it felt important to me to reflect the authenticity of the film. ” She said: ‘I’ve done a lot of music videos so far in my life and this is by far the most difficult and exciting music video I have ever made’ Special: “There are a lot of places, a lot of cold temperatures. I really wanted to do something visually unique and create a fantasy film in wonderland ‘

