Pokmon celebrates 25 years with a new Levi’s collection – Sourcing Journal





The carefree days of 2016, a time when the world was swept away by the capture of virtual creatures through the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go, may seem light years away, but a new collection from Levi’s aims to recreate that spirit. nostalgic and childish. Related Articles On Monday, Levi’s will launch a collection for men and women with Pokémon, the ’90s entertainment franchise that spawned the animated characters Ash, Misty and Pikachu while garnering huge success around the world. The collaboration marks the cartoon’s 25th anniversary and features denim, fleeces, t-shirts and accessories like beanies, trucker caps, duffel bags and socks. Levi’s often tap into consumer nostalgia with original collaborations that merge the denim brand’s vast history with returning elements of pop culture. He’s launched collections with Mickey and Friends, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Star Wars and more. And while nostalgia has always been a key part of denim fashion, it is shifting into high gear due to the uncertainty of the past year. Sentiment will continue to guide fashion trends in the near future, according to the 2021 first report by product intelligence company Trendalytics. “It’s so much fun to hear people talk about their love for Pokémon,” said Karyn Hillman, Product Manager at Levi’s. “Everyone has their favorite. So the fact that we have this ability to play and create with so many Pokémon and iconic characters was really a special experience. It’s such a thoughtful collection that respects and celebrates the world of Pokemon, and it was so cool to mix our icons and history with theirs – it’s nostalgic and upbeat, with a little bit of escape. The collection is firmly rooted in ’90s-inspired denim and features characters from the show’s first season. A bright green denim jacket and matching jeans are a nod to the woodland settings of the runway in Kanto, Japan. A vintage fit 90s-style Trucker jacket and authentic 551 Z straight-leg jeans in stonewashed indigo are adorned with oversized embroidered Pikachu and zipper patches. The Levi’s x Pokémon Collection will be available on Levi.com, the Levi’s app, at Levi’s stores, and select partner stores. The collection will cost between $ 20 and $ 148.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos