New York Fashion Week will be a little different again

Designers including Jason Wu, Proenza Schouler and Rebecca Minkoff will unveil their fall 2021 collections as part of New York Fashion Week, which begins Sunday.

Of course, packed shows and coveted front row seats are not possible during the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the week will feature a series of online presentations punctuated by small, socially distant shows, as well as lectures, classes, and exclusive merchandising.

The biennial event is hosted by IMG, the New York-based talent and event management firm that owns NYFW: The Shows and NYFW.com, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the official custodian of the Weekly Calendar. of fashion, which was rebranded as the American collections calendar in January. Runway360 is his virtual home.

In September, NYFW: The Shows was the first event with a live audience in New York City, according to Leslie Russo, president of fashion events and properties at IMG.

It was partly live, partly hybrid. Well obviously continue in February as well, she said.

The shows will be broadcast live from Spring Studios in the Manhattans SoHo neighborhood, along with events featuring artists, influencers and fashion thought leaders, according to the NYFW: The schedule of shows, which was released on Wednesday. Many shows will also be broadcast on the CFDA site.

We usually have in a live season about 60 to 70 shows and events, but we also do all the cultural conversation around the fashion shows, the talks, the programming, the talents that are the basis of all the activities that take place. take place during a fashion week, Russo explains. .

This year, it starts with a virtual boot camp with on-demand fitness brand AARMY, with model and trainer Akin Akman. The brand will also close the week with its training collection and a meditation session.

The week also brings a series of conversations, starting with a discussion on Monday with two inaugural designers.

Sergio Hudson, who dressed Michelle Obama in [President

Joseph Bidens

] inauguration, and Alexandra O’Neill

[of

Markarian

], who dressed the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, will speak with [journalist] Tamron Hall on what that moment was.

Well Suited, a podcast featuring Nikki Ogunnaike, digital director of Harpers Bazaar, and reporter Lola Ogunnaike, is launching as part of NYFW: The Shows. The sisters will discuss art and style on the world stage with artist Kehinde Wiley on Tuesday evening.

They’re launching an original fashion podcast with us, inviting cultural icons and incredible artists to talk about style and the cross-cultural stream between fashion and art, Russo says.

Guests will include playwright Jeremy O. Harris, actor Cynthia Erivo and chess champion and actress Elsa Majimbo.

Jason Wu, the 38-year-old Canadian Taiwanese designer who has dressed Michelle Obama on numerous occasions including her husband’s first and second openings, will present one of the few socially distant shows on Sunday. As always, details of the upcoming collection are under wraps ahead of the show, but in September Wu transformed the rooftop of Spring Studios into a tropical oasis inspired by the beaches and jungles of Tulum, Mexico.

Wu is also one of the featured designers in The Drops, a daily unveiling of exclusive products, which will be immediately available on NYFW.com, Russo says.

There will be series of articles from Rodarte, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, she explains, adding that the limited edition merchandise will tie the event together whether you’re sitting in your apartment or showing up live.

Sergio Hudson, who dressed Michelle Obama (right) at President Joseph Biden’s inauguration, will speak with reporter Tamron Hall about what that moment was like. Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images





Despite the audience’s localization, Russo emphasizes how important Fashion Week is to designers. This is especially true during the pandemic, when many brands are struggling.

We felt it was really important not to spend the seasons outside and really show up for the industry in an effort to help designers continue to showcase their collections and move their inventory, she says.

New York Fashion Week has always been a launching pad for emerging designers, and this year is no exception.

NYFW is important in supporting emerging designers. This gives them a platform to showcase their work on a large scale that would be difficult to engage otherwise, Markarian Alexandra O’Neill said in an email. Ensuring the success of these American brands is vital to the survival of the New Yorks Garment Center, especially in these unprecedented times.

This year’s roster of emerging talent includes New York-based Colin LoCascio, whose bold colors, fun prints and bold colors, according to his website, and Nahmias, a menswear brand from Los Angeles.

Additionally, NYFW: The Shows has partnered with the Black in Fashion Council to feature color designers throughout the week.

We worked with them to have their first town hall on our channels, but also to launch the showrooms to help black designers have a space to show off their collections, Russo says. We started with three last season and we have expanded this season [and] we will continue to do with them in the future.

Some notable designers are seated this season including Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch. In recent years, designers have sought to show their collections independently.

That trend was the reasoning behind CFDA’s rebranding from the New York Fashion Week calendar to the U.S. collections calendar, according to an announcement last month from associations president Tom Ford. The Runway360 calendar and site will now include all American designers, regardless of where or when the collection is released.

We recognize the need for some to expand their global visibility, Ford wrote. Over the past few years, many of our members have chosen to show up in Europe, Asia and other key markets, and in many cases out of schedule. The events of the past year have only underscored the need for flexibility within the fashion system.