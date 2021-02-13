Fashion
The Japanese fashion scene is getting smaller in more ways than one
A changing world
The past two months have been marked by moderate sales figures for most of the Japanese fashion industry, but there has always been a feeling that things will get back to normal in time. This is not to ignore the loss of a significant number of small brands and boutiques, especially at street level, which are an important part of the fashion ecosystem and lack the financial support that benefit high-end brands.
Cune, which closed its flagship Shimokitazawa at the end of January, definitely falls into this category. Even though everyone in fashion is used to seeing great talent and attractive boutiques come and go, seeing over a decade of fashion history smothered in a tweet is a bitter pill to swallow. Cune will continue to focus its efforts on the more profitable Harajuku location. A pragmatic gesture, but a cultural loss for the eclectic Shimokitazawa.
On the other hand, the news as World Inc., the company behind a number of large retail and departmental brands, such as basic women’s clothing Untitled and Indivi, as well as many men’s tailoring, Takeo Kikuchi cuts seven brands and 450 stores its retail portfolio is going to be a tangible change for many.
This is an escalation of the announcement made after the first state of emergency in 2020, where it appeared that five brands and 358 retail stores were on standby to close, but the current situation has exacerbated the severity and the speed of restructuring required. Of the 450 stores, 104 will face rapid closure, with the rest following suit over the next year by March 2022. Names like Smart Pink, Pink Adobe, Jet and SunaUna may not have a hit. huge brand recognition, but they will be. Leave a big void in malls, department stores, and shopping streets across the country, you’ll miss them when they’re gone.
This is hardly the death knell for a company with a portfolio as strong as World, nor a reason to be particularly pessimistic about the potential losses ahead. After all, World also chose this moment to relaunch its license for British brand Laura Ashley in the Japanese market on January 30 and managed to line up for the opening of Tobu Ikebukuro’s branch. Its expansion between lifestyle and fashion will span seven locations across the country by the end of March.
Little change
Inclusiveness in fashion may not be particularly politicized in Japan the way it is in some parts of the Western world, but it is a timely cause nonetheless. To generalize: So far, the body positivity movement has mostly focused on celebrating larger bodies in the West, but in Japan, the current conversation in the media and retail centers around the advanced portrayal of lighter and shorter bodies.
The face of this movement is Tanaka Akiko, who bears the nickname Akiico, a beauty influencer who has garnered huge success styling her 145cm height with the latest fashions. Although she is 41 years old, her audience is also young, showing that while subcultural fashion has adopted shorter models, the mainstream lacks representation.
Now Tanaka has teamed up for a capsule collection (on sale now) with women’s clothing brand Cohina, which creates exclusively for those under 155 centimeters in height. Besides the obvious question of the length of the garment, in terms of fashion, it is the positioning of the waist that makes the need for a brand like Cohina necessary. You can’t just tailor a coat so that it doesn’t drag on the floor if the belted waistline sits close to the knees. The collection is also designed to fit different waist sizes, and while there are still some overlooked body shapes, any milestone that gets more people to participate in fashion should be celebrated.
