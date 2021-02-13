Cierra Boyd’s Friskmegood Promotes Sustainability Through Fashion





Using bold and flamboyant styles, Cierra Boyd creates her own legacy in the fashion world.

CLEVELAND We’ve all heard the saying, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But for 25-year-old Cierra Boyd, it’s not just a saying. She was making a living from it. Boyd is the owner of Friskmegood Inc, a clothing line dedicated to blending daring and flamboyant designs with upcycling and sustainability. Its mostly use of materials, already produced, already created, has already made its mark on the fast fashion industry, explains Boyd. With limited access to shopping, Boyd began designing clothing while studying retail merchandising and fashion product development at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. After graduating, she returned home to Cleveland, but felt lost and was looking for a way to reconnect with her creative roots. Knowing that she wanted to create her own brand, Boyd was inspired by music. Make sure you dig me around, check my __ and my ___, read the lyrics to the 2010 Rihannas hit, Rockstar 101. Hearing those lyrics inspiration got stuck and the Friskmegood brand was born. At first it really didn’t mean anything to me. I was just like oh, give me a good search, that’s cute. But now it’s brought a whole new meaning to my world, Boyd explains. It’s a world where her dreams have come true. His designs, especially his iconic sneaker corsets, have been featured in Nylon Magazine and Hype Bae. They have even been worn by celebrities such as Slick Woods and most recently Dream Doll in the Going Up video with NORE and DJ Khaled. It’s an idea she came up with after watching VICE and seeing a man turn sneakers into gas masks. She put her theory to the test during Fashion Mania 2K19, a local sustainable fashion competition. Tasked with creating a fabric-free design, she decided to turn a pair of Nike sneakers into a top. After adding studs and his own rocket to the sneakers, his design was done. I put it on, and thought it really didn’t look like a top. That’s something wrong, she recalls. So I moved it down a little bit and I was like oh, that could be like a pretty corset. Boyd took second place in the contest and has been designing ever since. As the sole driving force behind the Friskmegood brand, Boyd set out to find new ways to connect with potential customers. I don’t have a helper, I don’t have a sewer It’s all me, from social media to designs, literally every aspect is me, Boyd said. With the help of the resale app, Depop, Boyd was able to expand the audience for his brand. She was able to create a remarkable career. I really found a community that accepted me and genuinely enjoyed my work and they were also willing to love to buy it which was a huge confidence boost for me. Even with his success, Boyd knows how important it is to value his clients and not cut corners. I always pack it with care, always give a sticker, always give a pin, and always give a thank you note. I just want people to feel really appreciated when they receive a package from me, she explains of her process for shipping designs to her clients. While working to grow her brand, Cierra also plans to publish a book that will introduce readers to 50 notable black fashion designers. This is just one of my goals, is to educate people on the history of black fashion and definitely recognize those who have paved the way for us. Black light is a series created by 3News digital journalist Kierra Cotton aimed at exposing the talents hidden within the black community of northeast Ohios. If you would like to suggest a feature to Kierra, you can contact her via email at [email protected] or via Twitter.







