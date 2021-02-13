Kate Garraway reflects on Valentine’s Day in stunning deep V dress





February 13, 2021 – 07:05 GMT



Fiona neighborhood Kate Garraway spoke about Valentine’s Day on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, wearing the cutest heart print dress – see her outfit



Kate garraway looked gorgeous as usual on Friday morning Good Morning Britain! The presenter hosted the show alongside Ben Shephard, referring to Valentine’s day with her chic heart print dress. MORE: Wedding Pics Of GMB Stars Revealed: Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard & More Kate’s TV stylist Debbie harper later shared a gorgeous photo of Kate wearing the V-neck dress – and fans are officially in love. “Beautiful dress and shoes Kate you are absolutely gorgeous,” one wrote, with another joked: “Gorgeous … all dressed up for the milkman!” Loading the player … WATCH: Kate had her co-stars in stitches as she tried to thank her milkman! The star found herself blushing on the Friday show after attempting to pay tribute to her helpful milkman during a Valentine’s Day segment that saw presenters spotlight the ‘heroes’ in their lives during the British lockdown. MORE: GMB’s Gorgeous Kate Garraway Family Home Revealed: An Inside Tour “ Mick the Milkman ” started following trends on Twitter after Kate innocently explained how useful he had been to her, before adding: “Will he leave little notes saying you need something more than milk?” after which her co-stars fell into stitches. Kate looked beautiful in her romantic dress She later explained: “I tell you what, Mick, thank you … I got in trouble even though I didn’t see this one coming! It’s just in my head, I think whatever long night I whatever happened, I could have a cup of tea. “ MORE: Ben Shephard Reveals One Hilarious Thing Kate Garraway And His Wife Annie Have In Common If you’re angry with Kate’s romantic dress, we can reveal that it’s from Nancy Mac Clothing and costs £ 189. There are also many other options in the virtual virtual street. Nancy Mac dress, £ 189, Not in the main street BUY NOW The star always impresses with her fashion in the series, and looked gorgeous in a colorful midi dress on Thursday’s episode. The retro dress was a designer number from Ellie Lines, made from silk and costing £ 595. Swanky, eh? SHOP SIMILAR: Heart Print Dress, £ 28, New look BUY NOW Kate also returned to Instagram on Thursday night, shares hilarious video of her son Billy brazenly trying to get out of home school! She captioned it: “Where are you with home schooling in your home? This is where we are at! Think it was I who learned a lesson here – don’t mess with an 11 year old with a sword laser !!! “ The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







