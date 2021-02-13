Style and Grooming for Men by Yatan Ahluwalia: Valentine’s Day Special

Decoding of the main aspect:

Hair: Faded on the sides and longer on the top. Left all natural without any product used for styling.

Eyebrows: Thick and bushy.

Face: Well groomed and clean shaven.

Skin: We used a water-based moisturizer to hydrate the skin.

Lips: Thick, cool, polished and unblemished lips.

Body: Toned and in shape. The hair has been cut so that the skin is smooth and smooth.

Hair

Hair and Style: Get a haircut or a cut. You can also try out a new hairstyle that you are sure will look great and work well on you. Remember, it’s never too late (nor too early) to try on a new look and a date night is the perfect opportunity to do so. Make sure there is no unwanted hair on the ears or under the hairline, back and along the sides. If you must use styling product, make sure it isn’t too tacky, crunchy, or coarse when your partner runs their fingers through it.

Fur: Shave that beard, if you haven’t already! A clean look will not make you look polished, but will also make you look more reliable and accessible. If you still prefer to sport a beard, make sure it has been trimmed to be short, neat, and well-groomed. At all costs, your beard shouldn’t feel rough, rough, or uncomfortable for either of you.

Eyebrows, nose and ears: Trim and shape the eyebrows. Refer to my previous columns on how this can be done to enhance your natural facial features. Cut and trim the long strands of (and unwanted) hair that comes out of your nose and ears and makes you look sloppy.

Face

The 20 minute skin care regimen for a flawless appearance

1.use a face mask: Most face masks penetrate the pores to clean and remove hidden dirt, sweat, grime, and pollutants. Leave the mask on until dry, then wash off to reveal a fresh, luminous complexion.

Regular use of face masks tightens the skin and prevents it from sagging.

Time taken: 16 minutes

2. rub well: Apply a coarse and effective face scrub to remove dead skin, reduce blackheads, and make the skin appear polished and clean.

The scrubs exfoliate and give the skin a polished appearance.

Time taken: 2 minutes

3. tone: Apply an astringent or toner to a cotton ball and wipe the face with it, especially the forehead and nose or what is commonly referred to as the T spot. This removes excess oil from the skin surface and gives the skin a matte and clean appearance.

Particularly useful for men with oily or acne-prone skin.

Time taken: 2 minutes

Body

If you’re sexy, show it off!

1.work on the body: If you’re not an ordinary gym guy, spend about twenty minutes doing a quick stretch to activate your body for what lies ahead. Follow any tried or tested diet that works for you. You can go for a quick jog or run, walk around the block, or take a dance class to load your body from head to toe. If you’re a regular at the gym, do a short, quick workout about four hours beforehand. Whatever fitness regimen you choose to do, make sure you don’t use up all of your energy!

2. get rid of that hair: Depending on your personal preferences or those of your partner, trim or remove body hair as you go, where and if necessary. You can use a hair clipper or a depilatory cream. Areas to target: chest, back, folds, arms and legs. Removing excess hair will make your skin more sensitive to the touch, allow it to breathe and stay dry, especially when it is sweating under the sheets.

3. hydrate: Use unscented body lotion to make your body skin soft and sensual. Apply after showering, once you have thoroughly dried your body. Allow the lotion to penetrate the skin before you get dressed and get ready.

Personal care

Feel good, upside down

1. armpits: Use an effective water-based roll-on or stick deodorant. Apply after showering on well wiped and dried skin.

2.folding areas: Dry well after a shower. Make sure you don’t leave any moisture in as it tends to smell bad and uncomfortable.

3.breast and back: Use an alcohol-free deodorant spray on the skin, from a distance of about six inches. Make sure that the product does not come into direct contact with your clothing or accessories.

Hands and feet

It’s all in the details

Cut those long nails! There is nothing worse than having fingernails that scratch and hurt your partner. Make sure the nail tips are smooth and polished after being trimmed.

If you have the time, take care of yourself with a good manicure and pedicure. Do this in an area with good hygiene standards and well maintained.

Apply a generous hand and foot cream to soften the skin, especially if your hands or feet are normally rough to the touch.

Perfumes

Set the sheets smelling good

For the body, choose a good fragrance that has sultry notes and a long-lasting scent. Apply directly to your pulse points as well as to the center of your chest.

Don’t go overboard with the app. Putting on too much perfume isn’t going to help and may actually work against you by crushing your own natural scent. A few gentle sprays are normally sufficient and should do the trick.

Sensual masculine scents: Musk, vanilla, wood, ylang ylang and sandalwood.

Make sure your mouth smells just as good, if not better, than your body. Brush your teeth well to make them as clean and spotless as possible. Do not attempt a last minute whitening process to whiten teeth as this can sometimes have unwanted and unwanted side effects.

If you smoke, check to see if your partner or date isn’t comfortable with the smell of smoke. Avoid foods that leave a distinct smell, including raw onions, garlic, asparagus, fennel, and fenugreek.

Use mouthwash to remove any stale odors, especially from tobacco, alcohol, and food.

Safe play

Last, but definitely not least, make sure you play in the safest way possible. Choose coverage that you both enjoy. There are many variations of textures or flavors that you can experiment with.

Use lubricant as needed. Do not use oils which can burn, cause allergies, produce unwanted friction or heat.

Understand your partner’s needs and remember that the special night is not all about you!

The two best care sets for men

1.LOccitane

LOccitane’s luxury skincare line is free of silicones and phenoxyethanol

The luxury skin care brand has organized its first line of clean skin care for men. The newly revamped Cade range is made with Cade essential oil, The essential oil is known to contain protective and soothing compounds, making it the ideal ingredient for taking care of men’s skin naturally.

Products in this line include beard oil, facial cleanser, face mask, and conditioner and shaving cream.

My verdict: The range smells good, feels good and each has a relevant purpose. All products are free of silicones and phenoxyethanol, making them a staple in your dresser.

Product Rating: 5/5

2. pilgrim

Pilgrim’s line of wine therapy products contain antioxidants that can help fight aging and revitalize skin with a youthful glow

Pilgrim, the vegan beauty brand, has launched a line of unisex anti-aging skincare products with vine extracts called Secrets of Vinothrapie, Bordeaux, France. The range is based on the French concept of wine therapy and contains anti-aging ingredients such as vine extracts, retinol, vitamin C and mulberry.

The range includes red vine facial cleanser with vitamin C and aloe, red vine body lotion with cocoa-shea butter and aloe vera eye cream to the red vine with retinol and vitamin C. Mulberry and Vit. C and more.

My verdict: The products feel good and appear to be effective. They are packed with antioxidants that can help fight aging and revitalize the skin with a youthful glow.

Product Rating: 4/5

3. The Pleasure Band

The Leather Story pleasure bracelet for men’s styling and grooming increases the pleasure for you and your partner

Finally a sexual well-being accessory designed exclusively for men. This soft and comfortable genuine leather bracelet, aptly called the pleasure bracelet, is handcrafted and fitted with corrosion-free metal studs. The band increases pleasure for you and your partner, prevents early climax, improves performance and increases sensation.

The tape wraps around the base, works with all lubricants and is easy to clean. Since the clasps are adjustable, one size fits all. The bracelet comes in a smart, easy-to-carry leather pouch that allows you to slip it into your pocket or men’s bag for that special date.

Use: Wrap the band around the shank, then adjust the clasps to fit securely. Do not leave it on continuously for more than 30 minutes. Wipe clean with disinfectant after each use.

The author is a consultant and trainer in Image, Style & Grooming

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

