Flower Power Fashion Show Today | News, Sports, Jobs – FORT MYERS









Dog lovers, wine lovers, book lovers and scratching enthusiasts are all pictured in the fancy gift bags that will be raffled off at the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation fashion show on Saturday. The last to check for gift bags is at The Islander Gift & Gallery from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today before the show starts. The show, “Flower Power”, will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 13 and will be streamed from The Islander Gift & Gallery’s Facebook page at Santini Plaza. Raffle tickets are 7 for $ 10 and 50-50 tickets are 3 for $ 5, which can be purchased at the library, and on the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation website under Merchandise / Shop. The online links are: https://fmbcommunityfoundation.com/product/basket-raffle-tickets/ and https://fmbcommunityfoundation.com/product/50-50-raffle-tickets-3-for-5/ According to Jessica Hernstadt, communications manager for the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation, there are still gift bags available at the library or online at https://fmbcommunityfoundation.com/product/fashion-show-2021-swag-bags / for $ 25. The foundation will deliver the gift bags on the island to those who purchase through the website. “In addition to containing fun items like jewelry, coupons / discounts at local stores and a variety of promotional items, the gift bags, which are numbered, offer the buyer the chance to win prizes. Throughout the fashion show, Swag Bag numbers will be called out and prizes awarded. You don’t have to watch the fashion show to win, as we register the Swag Bags with the names and phone numbers of the people, ” Hernstadt said in a press release. The foundation has played a critical role over the past year in raising funds to distribute Publix gift cards to local workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

