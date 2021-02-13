Who was the fashion designer Ann Lowe?

Over sixty years ago, on September 12, 1953, Jackie Bouvier walked down the aisle of Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church to marry the future President of the United States, then a young senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy. For the occasion, the bride chose an ivory silk taffeta gown with a portrait neckline and full puff skirt – a dress that would take its place as one of history’s iconic wedding dresses. But while famous wedding dresses in the years that followed were identified perhaps not only by who wore them, but by who designed them, the tailor who created Kennedy’s gown, Ann Lowe, has remained relatively anonymous in the contemporary lore surrounding Kennedy, as she was a Black Woman.

Lowe was one of the most sought after couturiers of the time, but despite working for many great American family dynasties (think: the DuPonts, the Rockefellers, the Roosevelts and the Kennedys as well), she faced constant racial discrimination. Her place in sartorial history has paved the way for independent designers of all races and creeds, but it’s only in recent years that the designer has finally gotten her due.

Kennedy posing with her wedding party at her wedding reception at Hammersmith Farm. Lisa Larsen

Born into a line of dressmakers in Alabama, Lowe made a name for herself at ST Taylor Design School in New York City, and after graduating, opened her own boutique, Ann Lowe Gowns, aimed at the social elite of Manhattan. Lowe once said Ebony about her idiosyncrasies of the person she conceived, saying, “I’m not interested in sewing for … social climbers. I don’t take care of Mary and Sue. I sew for families. of the social register. ” This is how Lowe met Janet Lee Bouvier, Jackie Kennedy’s mother.

Lowe’s biographer Julia Faye Smith explained to She that she had previously designed dresses and gowns for Jackie and other members of the Auchincloss and Bouvier families, so she was familiar with their taste. “At the time of the wedding, her mother had specific ideas about what kind of dress she wanted her daughter to have. Large elegant fabric, a fairytale dress. There are questions about what Jackie really wanted and if she liked the product finale as much as the world. Maybe we’ll never know. “

Something to prove: a biography of the forgotten designer of Ann Lowe America: with black and white photographs Createspace independent publishing platform

amazon.com $ 9.99

It was reported that Jackie originally wanted to wear a simple French dress to get married, thanks to a recent trip to Paris, but JFK’s father had final approval for the design. The end result, after chatting with the bride, was a 50 yard silk taffeta dress … and it didn’t go without a hitch.

Ten days before the wedding, a water line that broke and destroyed not only the wedding dress, but also the bridesmaids’ dresses. What ensued was a full mission on deck to recreate everything with new fabric, working day and night to recreate Lowe’s creations in time for the historic nuptials. Not only did the designer suffer a monetary loss from the experience, but she also allegedly never informed the bride or her mother of the accident.

A close-up portrait of Jackie Kennedy after her marriage to John F. Kennedy on September 12, 1953. Bachrach

After the wedding, Lowe didn’t get the credit she deserved, despite the clamor for who designed the dress. Apparently, when Kennedy was asked who made her wedding dress, she first replied, “A colored seamstress did it.” Lowe remained relatively obscured by name recognition from that point on, regardless of her continued working relationship with the First Lady.

Lowe came back to the forefront of the conversation in 2019 when marketing student Keshaun Connor tweeted a thread about the life of the designer after visiting her exhibit at the Smithsonian, which now had over 13,000 retweets and over 31,000 likes.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Information revealed in the thread: Lowe also designed the 1947 Oscar icon Olivia de Havilland’s dress.

Since the thread’s publication a few years ago, Lowe has received more recognition for his abilities and achievements, as well as for his persistence in the face of adversity.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io