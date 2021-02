Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & More

Don’t be surprised if there is a frenzied frenzy to mark Gucci in the Tom Ford era over the next few months. Last week, Kylie Jenner posed in front of a mammoth blue SVU while wearing rare, psychedelic, aqua Gucci pants from the 2001 men’s spring collection. There’s also a good story behind her: Her stylists bought the piece. ‘Archives of 19- Nilesh Rodrigo, one-year student-collector, alias @thesonofsex. Keep an eye out for this vintage dude! In New York, Livia Rose Johnson, the creator of @multimedia, celebrated her platform’s runaway success in a sheer top from yesterday’s brand Spanki and Y2K style pants by I.am.gia covered in buckles. Speaking of success, singer Dana Dentana has released her new music video Do You Like Me Now? and graced us with a more fierce image of herself in a bronze tube top and low pants. Ella Emhoff, who studies at Parsons School of Design, had some viral success with her striped and delightfully colorful knit pants. (Remember, it was the woman who brought Batsheva to the inauguration). Last weekend, she held a raffle for a pair of these in-demand woven pants and the proceeds were donated to @forthegworls and @theokraproject, two organizations that raise funds for the black trans community. If you missed the raffle and still want to donate, go to the pages of forhegworls.party and theokraproject.com. Also, Cardi B makes us want to dress up. She assured fans that she was sorry she hadn’t alerted her fans to her Reebok shoe drop on her Instagram, as she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier and a mustard yellow Birkin. While shoes are sold out online, at least Cardi B looked good! Finally, if you feel like you need a surge of energy, take a look at Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress wore an unmissable lime green turtleneck and huge Chanel glasses for her WFH moment. The caption read: SHADES OF GREEN for today’s zoom Here, discover more of the best fashion Instagrams of the week.







