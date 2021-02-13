High School Dress Code Change Effective February 22 | News

Actions taken by administrative staff over the past two years in response to the Blackface incident in 2019 resulted in the issuance of a new dress code policy for all high schools in the Sun Prairie School District on Monday 8 February just in time for membership when students return for hybrid instruction on February 22.
{p class = p1} {span class = s1} Chasidy Collins, president of Black Student Union and senior of Sun Prairie High School (SPHS), said changes to the student manual began after the Black Face where a college student wore Blackface at an SPHS Basketball Game. After the incident was made public, the students left the classrooms and went to the district office. {span class = Apple-convert-space} {/ span} {/ span}
Cierra Sercye, another African-American senior at SPHS, said a group of three female students worked on upgrading the manual, scheduling a few days of service and receiving feedback from staff and staff. students from all secondary buildings.
The original was very insensitive to racism, it contained words like doo rags instead of scarves, remarked Jilly, the third student who helped with textbook changes and also manages social media for the Black Student Union. . She also said that some parts of the dress code were enforced while others were not. It was very contrary to the district philosophy of every child every day, she added.
SPHS deputy director Chad Whalley said the new dress code also removes previously listed and gender-specific examples of clothing.
For example, the current language of the manual states that the neckline of all clothing should not be low or revealing. The shoulder seam of the garment should be at least 2 inches wide and worn over the natural shoulder (NO SPAGHETTI STRAPS) When standing, no skin may appear at the waist, front or back. ‘back.
The new policy states that students who refuse to change or cover up inappropriate attire may face additional disciplinary consequences. The specific expectations are as follows: 1. Any clothing or headgear bearing writing, images or logos which, in the opinion of school officials, is vulgar, obscene, obscene or promotes drugs, alcohol, sex, violence, racism or gang activity acceptable during school hours or during school sponsored activities, including arrival and dismissal times. 2. Clothing must not be transparent or reveal the genitals, and no underwear may be visible at all times. Clothing should completely cover the chest, stomach, genitals and buttocks. 3. Students must wear shoes at all times. 4. It is forbidden to wear sunglasses inside the school building, unless it is required for a documented medical reason. Costume masks are not allowed to be worn inside the school building or during school activities. 5. Blankets cannot be worn to school.
The new policy also states that young adults should be proud of their appearance, but that the district administration and faculty respect individual expression through dress.
The district has established a dress code in order to maintain health, safety and emotional well-being, and to support a positive educational environment, says the new dress code language. Dressing in accordance with this dress code is the responsibility of the student and his or her parents or legal guardians.
The new policy also states that dress guidelines and expectations for special occasions at school such as homecoming week will be communicated by the school administration. In addition, the new policy allows clothing or accessories directly related to a sincere religious belief or observance.
In the event that a student’s clothing choice is found to be non-compliant, under the new policy, every effort will be made to remedy the situation at a time that least disrupts learning. Corrective actions may include asking the student to change clothing, contact the parent or legal guardian, and / or provide clothing to comply with these guidelines.
After members of the Sun Prairie School Board thanked the trio for their work in updating the dress code language, former teacher and current board member Carol Albright made an observation: I’m glad to see this is rewritten, because there were parts of it that were not. enforceable.
Nick Reichhoff, director of student policy and school operations, said the policy will also update the language of discriminatory practices to closely reflect the language of bullying. Discrimination and bullying are prohibited in schools or in any school sponsored activity.
Since the report was an update to school board information, Reichhoff said no action was needed from the Sun Prairie School Board, but that dress code changes will be in place when school boards. students will return to school on February 22.
No action taken on 164 Kroncke Drive
The Sun Prairie School Board met briefly in a special meeting at 5 p.m. on February 8 regarding the possible purchase of 164 Kroncke Drive, but came out of a closed session without a recommendation.
The property is located in the middle of the 100 block of Kroncke Drive and adjoins the former district office space used by the Dane County Head Start at 509 Commercial Ave.
The district administration had recommended making the purchase and holding a special voters’ meeting on February 22, but that now remains in limbo.