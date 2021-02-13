Gwen Stefani impresses in cute pink dress as she teases hot news





February 13, 2021 – 16:07 GMT



Matthew moore The pop star donned the Valentine-inspired look for the cover of the spring issue of Wonderland

Gwen Stefani looks perfect in pink as she poses for the cover of Wonderland spring number. MORE: Gwen Stefani Makes Surprising Revelation About Blake Shelton’s Relationship The What are you waiting for? The singer also teased other things to come in the hashtags of an Instagram post. The cover art sees the talented singer pulling part of her ruffled pink dress to show off fishnet stockings, while posing in front of a beige-colored vintage car in a smoky alley. Loading the player … Watch: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial Captioning her post, Gwen wrote: “Nice to chat with you @Wonderland !! Thanks for making me happy !!” And she added an intriguing hashtag, using: “New things are coming.” Gwen’s post drove fans crazy, with singer Mae Muller writing passionately that she was “OBSESSED” while another poster called out the “snap”SO ICONIC! “ Another enthusiastic fan posted: “WOW, THE OMG SERVE!” and using the fire emoji, another called the Hollaback Girl singer “literally a goddess.” Focusing on the dress, one fan said the singer looked like a “gorgeous cupcake.” MORE: Here are the best reactions to Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Super Bowl announcement MORE: Gwen Stefani Stuns Fans With Shocking Transformation Gwen Stefani was pretty in pink But an eagle-eyed commentator was mesmerized by the hashtags in the post, saying “what’s new to come” was their “new favorite hashtag ever, omg.” Gwen released Let Me Reintroduce Myself late last year Gwen will be 52 later this year, and The voice judge admitted she had insecurities as she got older, worried about what people will think of his new music release. The singer released Let me reintroduce myself last year, and in creating the song, she was concerned that some people would consider her to be a relic. “At the start of this process, I felt I had to find excuses as to why I wanted to make new music,” she said. THAT ONE. “I felt like people were going to judge me and say, ‘Well, you’re like super old. Why would you even want to? ‘ “This is how my brain works. Anyone, you know what I mean? Everyone has their own fears and insecurities.” Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos