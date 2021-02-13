Using fashion to fight anti-Asian racism





When designer Siying Qu sought inspiration for her Fall / Winter 2021 collection, she turned to history. What would you like to know Private policy designer Siying Qu was inspired by the Chinese Americans who built the Transatlantic Railway

Qu combined traditional Chinese styles with American standards, such as cowboy boots

Qu turned his collection to the Museum of Chinese in America in downtown Manhattan MOCA documents racism facing the Chinese community in New York and across the country “This collection is inspired by the historical events of Chinese transcontinental railway workers,” she said. “When we did it, we found so much detail and the rich history behind it. But it’s also quite a moving story.” A moving story that still resonates with Asian Americans more than 150 years later. “It is a difficult time, especially for Asian communities who have faced xenophobia and racism during this time,” she explained. Construction on the historic railroad began in 1863. The work was brutal, and the owners turned to the already racist Chinese community in California to finish the job. But when the job was done instead of thanks, the government passed the Chinese Exclusion Law prohibiting all Chinese workers from emigrating to the United States. Neil Wu-Gibbs, Chief of Staff of the Museum of Chinese in America, said, “After the railroad was completed, there were just too many Chinese workers in the United States. So they were becoming really a threat to the local community, local manufacturing, to the local economy. With an entirely virtual Fashion Week, or the calendar of American collections as it has been renamed by the CFDA, Qu has decided to turn his collection to the museum, filled with exhibits that trace the history of Americans of Chinese descent and the discrimination they suffered along the way. room after room posters showing how intrusive the Chinese had become. “You can see some of these posters which are really pretty aggressive, they say the Chinese no, no, no and portray the Chinese as bad guys and a threat to the country,” Wu-Gibbs said. The museum also documents the struggle of Chinese Americans for survival, opening laundries and, of course, restaurants. “A lot of them were very educated in China,” Gibbs said, “but they end up having to do very high-level jobs.” For decades, they’ve fought “micro-aggressions,” like insulting portrayals in Hollywood movies where the main Asian characters were mostly portrayed by white actors. And today it is the myth of the model minority, the belief that Asian Americans succeed in the education system at the expense of other ethnic groups. Qu has built this season’s Private Policy collection around old photos of railway workers, combining traditional Chinese looks mixed with American standards like cowboy boots. “Many railway workers have kept their traditional clothes from their hometowns, which is as good for functionality as the straw hats for the sun,” she said. But for Qu, during the COVID-19 era, this collection is about fashion, with a message. “Today we think that if we welcome more people to understand our culture and then see the details and the whole spectrum of what culture is, it will bring everyone together and we will respect each other more”, a- she declared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos