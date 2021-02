Meet marathoner Haslemere, 69, who still trains in disguise

An avid 69-year-old runner is ready to take on a difficult but rewarding 106km challenge around the Isle of Wight. William Billy Bremner, a resident of Haslemere, will attempt the Endurance Mission on May 1 and 2, proving age is just a number. This is one of the many fundraising efforts that William has decided to accomplish, having first run the London Marathon in 1988. He also has the Guildford Half Marathon in 1988, Go to sport Half in 1991, half Bournemouth in 2016 and half Silverstone in 2017 under his belt – among many others. But perhaps what sets Billy apart from his athletic counterparts is his training outfit. The avid running enthusiast became somewhat of a local celebrity for running around Haslemere in various disguises, while training for his marathons. By subscribing to the SurreyLive newsletter you will receive our daily news email. It couldn’t be easier and it takes a few seconds – just tap here, enter your email address, and follow the instructions. You can also enter your address at the top of this page in the box below the image on most desktop and mobile platforms. Have you changed your mind? There is an “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter we send out. My love of running started a long time ago and I’ve been interested in it from a young age, Billy told SurreyLive. Then I saw people on TV doing good for charity and thought I wanted to do it. Watching Mr. Tumble on TV was my inspiration for running in a costume because he made people laugh, so I guess I have to thank him. My first racing costume was a chicken and it was a huge hit with the locals. It is certainly the most popular costume of the Haslemere. Making others happy is my motivation, added Billy. I love to see people laugh and smile, it makes my day too. I’m 69 now, but I will continue to run as long as possible. Billy adapts his marathon training around his night shifts working in safety, which means he has to catch up on his sleep during the day. I try to run whenever I can – at least once or twice a week – and run up to seven miles each time. I love. Billy is currently raising funds for Help heroes ahead of his Isle of Wight challenge, which was postponed to 2020, via his JustGiving page.







