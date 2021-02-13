A man and his watches





Biden wears a Rolex. The Creative

Joe Biden made headlines for a variety of reasons on inauguration day last month, with most heralding a wind of change and the pervasive gift of democracy. But watch watchers grabbed their own headlines, mostly on social media, about the Rolex Datejust Biden wore as he was sworn in to become the 46.e The president of the United States. Many found him a bit too rich for this era of stimulus packages and job losses. Others found it appropriate for the POTUS, calling it decent and tasteful. Alex Williams from New York Times, Mens Style, called the stainless steel Rolex (priced at around $ 7,000) a far cry from the Everyman timepieces that any unnamed President Trump has ostensibly worn for decades, in his Jan. 22 article titled: Joe Biden, Chief Watch Geek. This begs the question, of course, is it or not? I asked Tim Stracke, CEO and founder of Chrono24, an e-commerce watch platform, which has kept an interested eye on the Bidens wrist over the years. He estimates the Bidens watch assortment at around ten timepieces, which clearly pushes him into the interested camp, but not necessarily in the geek-dom realm. Biden wears Omega. The Creative

President Biden is a loyalist and remains loyal to the brands and models he admires, Stracke says. He keeps his favorites and continues to wear them in his rotation for even decades. We know that traditionally it has favored Omega over the years, both the Seamaster Diver 300M and the Speedmaster Professional. It has several variations of these two models. It seems that the taste of presidents in watches is wide. The ownership of President Bidens and his evident continuing love for his Seiko quartz chronograph and the Tissot T-Touch, from his days even before his vice-presidency, are touching. These choices involve humility and appreciation of worth [since] they’re not too flashy, Stracke infers. He continues, The propensity of US presidents for Omega also rings true to his apparent values ​​as president. The Omega Seamaster and Speedmaster models are utilitarian and absolutely classic men’s watches. An appreciation for these models in particular, I think, is indicative of how this president honors U.S. history: The Speedmaster was worn when man took his first steps on the moon, and a Seamaster was worn. was worn by JFK on its own unveiling at two incredibly important moments in American history. Bidens’ steel groundbreaking watch is one of two Rolexes (it was also pictured with a white gold model), and Stracke considers the watch he wore on January 20 to be reserved and surely valuable. This also corresponds to a passion for Rolex Stracke observed at Chrono 24. The brand’s collectible models occupied the top five places in the most searched searches on the Chrono24s platform last year, he explains, starting with the Rolex GMT Master II, then the Submariner, the Datejust, the Daytona and the Submariner Hulk. So, in conclusion, is it or not? Stracke sums it up this way. Anyone with the financial means can buy many watches. But a true collector is consumed with a passion for storytelling, craftsmanship, history and value. The same could be said of some politicians.

