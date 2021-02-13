Students Discover New Ways To Shop In A Sustainable Way – Berkeley High Jacket

In the 2019-2020 Berkeley High School (BHS) yearbook, a photo release called Fashion featured students wearing everything from snake-patterned pants and neon socks to leather skirts and everything in between. The message was clear: BHS students have a diverse and almost unhindered range of fashion styles.

Many students get their clothes from stores around the school, with second-hand stores like Goodwill and Out of the Closet a few blocks away, and vintage clothing stores on Telegraph a five-minute bus ride away. In recent years, thrift stores have grown in popularity, as has the resale of used clothing. Online markets like Depop and Mercari have become must-haves for buyers and sellers, and new vintage shops are popping up everywhere.

For those who save by choice, as opposed to necessity, this growing popularity raises an important question: how to balance sustainable shopping and ensure those who depend on thrift stores because of their financial situation have access to what they need. ?

For Amelie Martin, senior in communication arts and sciences (CAS), the answer lies in the cyclical nature of savings. Before going to a thrift store like Goodwill, I make sure I’ve donated my own clothes within the past month because I think you have to give before you receive, she says.

She explained, this is a good way to be aware and make sure that you are not selfish or oblivious to why the savings were created in the first place.

Martin has also recently tried to limit how often she visits thrift stores that offer discounted clothing, instead of shopping in online markets and vintage stores. In my opinion, there is a difference between vintage savings and savings at Goodwill, ”she said. “The point of vintage savings is not to offer cheap clothing alternatives to people who cannot afford to buy clothes firsthand.

The origins of savings are certainly something to consider. The Salvation Army and Goodwill started out as a means of employing people with disabilities and financial instability, while providing those in the working class with affordable clothing. The Salvation Army was launched from the basement of a men’s shelter in 1897, and Goodwill was established for a similar purpose in 1902.

By the 1920s, thrift stores had become widespread and were as structured as department stores. People had also swapped the term flea market for thrift store, which increased appeal to the middle class. During the Great Depression and World War II, the demand for second-hand clothing far exceeded the supply. Thrift stores thrived during the post-war economic boom, and specially designed vintage stores took over the clothing scene as well. Today, thrift stores are part of a $ 17.5 billion resale industry in the United States and represent a large portion of the clothing market nationwide.

Over the past decade, savings have taken on a whole new dimension: sustainability. Many buyers turned to savings to reduce their negative environmental impact by avoiding the fast fashion clothes that were mass produced. As such, there is a definite balance between being environmentally friendly and caring for those who rely on discount clothing.

Similar to Martin, BHS recruit Lula Rosenbach believes that balance lies in the conscious economy. If you donate clothes to Goodwill, that’s a really good deed to make up for what you might take, she says. I think we just have to be really aware. When you save, think, who else could use this, and am I taking this away from someone who needs it more than me?

Behind the Salvation Army in Oakland Chinatown, donations wait to be sorted and stored. Saylor cole

Rosenbach’s mother has saved since she was a teenager and saved most of Rosenbach’s baby clothes. She started taking Rosenbach with her when she was in elementary school. Since then, I’ve been saving pretty much all of my clothes partly because the saving is so much better for the environment, and also because there are more unique pieces, and it’s easier for me to find things that I like, said Rosenbach.

Rosenbach, like Martin, has recently relied more on online marketplaces, using apps like Mercari and Poshmark. However, both students try to be aware of the complex nature of the resale.

Many people question the morality of up-selling used clothing. Vintage shopping can be tricky, as a lot of vintage stores don’t say if they buy their clothes from discount thrift stores and nonprofits, Martin explained. I am very wary of how some of these stores source their products. Martin believes that upselling used clothing is something to be avoided, as it leverages resources designed for low-income communities.

Jolie, a baby boutique at Indigo Vintage Co-op, felt differently. I think his many jobs work and they live off it, which is okay as long as they don’t manage the goodwill. She explained that running out of Goodwills’ clothing supply is fundamentally impossible, because Goodwill has an endless supply of clothing, and every year a ton of clothing ends up going straight to landfill and not even in stores. deals.

Indigo Vintage is a women-run cooperative with multiple locations, each with multiple independent suppliers. Jolie shared, every seller finds their clothes, they all come from different sources, and it really changes from seller to seller.

When asked about finding a balance between sustainable purchasing and moral savings, Jolie said, I think it’s right to be really aware of what you’re buying; making sure you don’t take something that someone else will really need.

Mindful savings aside, Martin also advocated creativity. I really encourage people to make their own clothes and recycle the clothes they have. What I do is cut my old clothes and make new things, she says.

By reworking the clothes she already owns, Martin bypasses both the fast fashion industry and the discount clothing offering. I encourage people to be creative if they are to be sustainable, she said.

Overall, it seems that for those who can afford first-hand clothing, but prefer to save for environmental, economic, and other reasons, buyer’s awareness is key. When we buy from discount thrift stores like Goodwill and The Salvation Army, we cut off the clothing supply to those who depend on those stores for economic reasons. However, we are also reducing our negative environmental impact and funding humanitarian aid from these non-profit organizations. Saving, when done carefully, can benefit the environment and our communities.