Dia Mirza Boosts Her Style Quotient In A White Dress As She Gets Pummeled Around Town Amid Wedding Rumors; PICTURES

Dia Mirza is reportedly in the process of tying the knot with her businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in a tight-knit ceremony. Amidst her wedding rumors, the actress went out to town with her friends.

The gorgeous Dia Mirza is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying it. The actress won millions of hearts with her brilliant stint in her first film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Besides her acting prowess, the diva is adored for her sheer beauty and impeccable appearance. Recently, Dia has been in the news for her rumors of marriage to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. According to reports, he said the actress will marry her boyfriend Vaibhav on February 15 in a tight-knit ceremony.

Amid her wedding rumors, Dia was recently spotted by bedbugs as she was out in town with her friends. In the photos, we can see her wearing a pretty white dress, and it goes without saying that she looked stunning. Dia completed her look with an elegant bag that goes perfectly with her dress. In the photos, Dia can be seen happily posing for paparazzi and was seen all smiles. To amplify her look, the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge star opted for subtle makeup and can be seen wearing light brown lipstick. With her hair left open, Dia has taken the fashion game a step further.

Take a look at the photos of Dia Mirzas below:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Dia and Vaibhavs’ wedding will be attended by their families and close friends of the Bollywood actress. A source close to the development has revealed to us, Dias’ closest friends from Bollywood will be attending his wedding. Overall, there will be less than 50 people in attendance, for whom invitations have already been issued. She will get married in a traditional ceremony, but a registrar will also visit her residence to register the marriage. There will be no sangeet function, but the two families plan to reunite before the wedding and spend some quality time.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi get married in traditional ceremony, no Sangeet function in plan