What you need to know about Kit Keenan’s career as a fashion entrepreneur





Bachelor star Kit Keenan isn’t just designer Cynthia Rowley’s stylish daughter. She also wants to build her own fashion empire.

With a dramatic feather dress, high fashion shoes and platinum blonde hair,The single person contestant Kit Keenan didn’t need a gadget to knock out the first night. But it wasn’t until the February 1 episode that she really caught the eye and spent a lot of time with Matt James. While some of her behaviors have raised eyebrows, viewers are mainly clamoring for more information about her amazing outfits. Chris Harrison has even said she could be the hottest contestant in the show’s history. Kit’s unforgettable entrance dress was designed by her mother, Cynthia Rowley. Being the daughter of a famous fashion designer, she was hilariously roasted by Bachelor Nation after making very muffled comments about her privileged upbringing. While many are quick to fire Kit due to her age and celebrity status, the 21-year-old isn’t content with just being a socialite in New York City. Instead, she is working to develop her own fashion empire. Keep scrolling to keep reading

In 2018, Kit Keenan launched his own fashion line, which is aptly called KIT. In her early days, the 19-year-old received profiles in prestigious newspapers and magazines, and her products include t-shirts and sweatshirts designed in collaboration with a number of renowned artists, ranging from titans to l iconic industry to exciting. The brand has been featured inGQand has been worn by celebrities. For example, model Kate Moss posed in one of the shirts on Instagram. In October 2019, movie star Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing a yellow sweatshirt from the line, and despite the success her peers dream of, Kit is still a student at NYU, studying fashion and business. Due to her status as the daughter of a celebrity, the blonde beauty already had more followers on social media than most. The single person co-stars. Along with plenty of fashion photos, Kit's Instagram profile also features recipes, workouts, and beauty routines. Her net worth is surely already impressive, especially thanks to her millionaire mother. Of course, her social media followers have grown since her appearance on the popular show. A source from the fashion industry suggestedPage sixthat her reality TV debut could be a way for her to gain more support and further boost her business. If that's true, Kit certainly wouldn't be the first contender to use the series to benefit his career. Whether she's there or not "for the right reasons", viewers can tune in on Monday nights to see more of Kiton's Matt James seasonTheBachelor.









