Illness and health: medical staff equipped with free wedding dresses | News





ANDOVER, Mass. Dressed in tulle, lace and rhinestones instead of her usual medical scrubs, Dr. Mariama Runcie decided it was time to face her mother. Did you hear what she said? Runcie said with a smile, ready to echo her mother’s words to a worker at the Brides Across America store in this suburban Boston community. She said, I say yes to this dress. Living across the country from his family and Chicago wedding venue, Runcie, an emergency room doctor in Boston, has struggled to plan her wedding amid the pandemic. Fortunately, finding the perfect wedding dress was an easier task for the resident of Massachusetts General and Brigham and Womens Hospitals, once she learned that the nonprofit Andover had expanded their own wedding party to help. frontline workers in the event of a pandemic. It’s so nice to have someone take care of you, said Runcie, especially when you serve people and work in the service every day. The organization that started in 2008 helping military wives, and expanded to include first responders after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, has recently grown again to equip healthcare workers such as Runcie with free wedding dresses. Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across Americas, said she was also putting her life on the line, as were the military and first responders. The store sets two days per month for a Wedding Gownevent operation where it suits eligible brides in wedding dresses. He also works with stores across the country to deliver gifts to brides who can’t make it to his Andover store. Brides Across America has helped many brides in the Boston area, including Runcies’ colleague in Mass. General, Dr. Stephanie Ludy. It was an amazing experience, said Ludy while choosing her wedding dress. Janson said the pandemic has put financial strain on many wives. Weddings were quite expensive before COVID-19, but now some brides are forced to reschedule their events and incur additional expenses. For her September wedding, for example, Runcie reserved a larger space than the hangar originally wanted, to comply with COVID-19 rules. She is also adding an outdoor option and is waiting to see if she can acquire rapid COVID-19 tests to make her guests feel more secure. Runcie said she had to sacrifice herself to save for the wedding on a resident doctor’s salary. She also made her plans despite the demands of an unusually stressful job so was in the midst of a pandemic. Last March, as the pandemic first spread across Massachusetts and the United States, Runcie said she worked 95 hours a week for two consecutive weeks. Getting a wedding dress, she says, brought her tremendous relief.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos