The Day – UConn’s men win at Xavier, 80-72

Days before an inspired and much needed road win on Saturday, UConn’s players met as a group and expressed their feelings about the season.

The Huskies knew they were better than their recent game.

They were determined to show it to Xavier.

“Basically we were like if we wanted to start running, this was going to be the game,” said senior Isaiah Whaley. “It was time.”

After losing four of their last five games, the Huskies rebounded to play one of their best games in an 80-72 win at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. They improved to 9-5 overall, 6-5 in the Big East and beat a team with a winning league record for the first time this season.

“Obviously delighted with the victory,” said coach Dan Hurley. “Great gut control. Everything this team has to handle, just to be able to put out the noise. The greatest team builder cares about each other, cares about winning, cares about the team. … that program gave us the strength to come out here and play a very, good game. Big win. “

It was a total team effort.

The Huskies attacked on offense and shared the basketball, assisting on 21 of 28 field goals and scoring the most points since Dec. 30 against DePaul. They also managed a season-high 11 to 3 points on 26 attempts. Their defense limited the Musketeers (11-3, 4-3) to 40.3% shooting.

“We were really connected the whole game,” Whaley said. “It was also part of the reunion, just showing how connected we are and showing how much we care about each other. … We stayed together the entire time.”

Four players scored in double digits, led by RJ Cole, junior redshirt, who came off the bench to contribute to the season highs in points (24), assists (seven) and made 3 points (five) and n ‘also had only one turnover. Junior Tyrese Martin provided 15 points and nine rebounds while Whaley had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and senior Tyler Polley added 10 points.

Cole delivered several big blows in the second half to help hold Xavier, who had only played one game last month before Saturday due to COVID-19 issues. He has also evolved as a leader, which Hurley encourages him to do. He spoke at Thursday’s team meeting.

“We were down, of course, with the losses, but we got together a few days ago and the mood has changed,” Cole said. “We figured out some of the things we wanted to do and what was happening to us that helped us. We came into this game with a pretty good mentality. We knew what we had to do and we knew what we wanted to do. .

“Now we’re just happy to be back on the winning side.”

UConn received an emotional boost early on with the return of red-shirted second student Akok Akok, who missed the previous four games with a shin injury. He had only played 11 minutes and scored just two points this season coming back from an Achilles injury.

Trailing 16-7, Akok came off the bench and fired in his first shot – a 3-point – then put on a dazzling smile. His basket helped fuel a 12-1 run.

Akok had his seven points in the first half and injected energy into his team. UConn was leading 38-32 at the break.

“When he came into the game things weren’t going very well,” said Hurley. “That’s probably one of the top three to five reasons we won the game. Just that infusion of energy that he gave and how our team got to see someone who’s been through so much. difficulties getting in and being successful. “

In the second half, UConn extended their lead to nine over Whaley’s 3 pointer with 14:31 left before Xavier retaliated, continuing a 9-0 run to tie the score at 49-all. Hurley called timeout.

The Huskies struggled to make winning plays in the second half during their slip. This time, they refused to let the game get away from them.

Martin grabbed a hard-fought rebound in traffic and scored while fouled and converted the free throw for a 52-49 advantage with 10:39 to go.

“It was a winning game,” said Hurley. “My programs are built on tough, tough guys who refuse to lose and snatch the ball out of someone else’s hands and end up in traffic. We obviously have to continue to develop that mentality. When you play with that type of strength, you have a great chance of winning. “

Then Whaley had his own 3 point set to increase the lead to six.

UConn remained in control from there, building a 14-point advantage (73-59) and holding on after Xavier reduced the lead to four with 16 seconds left. Martin and Whaley both hit a pair of free throws to close it out. Sophomore Zach Freemantle kept Xavier in the game with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

The Huskies improved to 4-4 playing without star goalie James Bouknight (elbow).

Hurley could sense on Friday that the Huskies would be a different team on Saturday.

Collectively, we’ve dealt with a lot of things, ”said Hurley. No one wants to hear it because it’s an excuse. But these are not excuses. These are the reasons why we are in this position. It wore us out a bit and it made us tired. There has been a good emotional tone since the guys entered the building (Friday). I didn’t know if we were going to win today, but I knew I wasn’t going to feel as bad as after the defeat of Providence. “

UConn will have a chance to avenge his loss to Providence on Tuesday when the Brothers visit Storrs for a game at 6:30 p.m.

News and Notes

In his first career start, rookie Andre Jackson had five points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes. … Martin and Whaley, who had their second double-double this season, performed well despite ankle injuries and not being 100% healthy. “Dude, what soldiers,” Hurley said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do as an athlete. You’re supposed to sacrifice yourself for your team.” … The Huskies received a season-high 41 points from their bench. … UConn won the rebound battle, 41-37 after being passed in the last two games. Freshman Adama Sanogo tied his career record with eight rebounds. … Although the victory improved UConn’s CV, Hurley doesn’t care at the moment. “Bracketology, nobody really cares about that for us right now. We obviously have a number of issues. Getting out and performing in a way that we can all feel good about ourselves, that was the thing. critical. … When we’re fully formed we’re probably a very, very good team. “… UConn has won as many road games (four) as the previous two seasons combined.

