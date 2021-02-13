Fashion
Turning Plastic Bottles Into Gorgeous Scarves: Wildlife Photographers Focus On Sustainable Fashion
OTTAWA – Its environmental elegance and, in this case, a ‘trash can statement’.
It’s a conservation conversation starter; the garbage turned into a beautiful envelope.
Wildlife photographers, brought together by Ottawa photographer Clare Hodgetts, share their stunningly beautiful photographs, printed on a soft, flowing fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.
Clare Hodgetts, is the co-founder of InFocus Canada, and is the fashion force behind printing glorious landscapes and breathtaking wildlife images into “wearable art”.
“The mission is to raise funds for important charities through sustainable fashion and to showcase the exceptional and magnificent work done by professional photographers,” says Hodgetts.
These beautiful scarves are part of the Athena collection from InFocus Canadas.
I learned about this project when I received an amazingly beautiful Christmas present: a Sable Island horse scarf from one of my best friends.
This friend happens to be award-winning photographer Michelle Valberg, a Nikon Canada Ambassador and Canadian Geographic Photographer in Residence.
When she gave me the scarf (a deposit to our TV channel, as we couldn’t have our annual Christmas visit), I was overwhelmed by the beauty and softness.
Valberg knows my love of horses and that I am a Nova Scotian with an emotional connection to Sable Island and his legendary herd.
When Michelle said, “Lee, the scarf is made from recycled plastic bottles,” my admiration went to the next level.
“Are you kidding? It’s so cuddly and delicate. What an amazing story.”
The Sable Island Horse Scarf is one of Ottawas Valberg’s three contributions to the InFocus Canada project.
“Talk about a dream project,” says Valberg.
“Wearable art made from recycled plastic, featuring beautiful photographs of female wildlife photographers, raising awareness and contributing financially to conservation programs.”
One of the iconic images of Valberg, Boss, a rare spiritual beara subspecies of the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia, is featured on one of the wraps.
Each photographer chooses the conservation effort of their choice and a portion of the sale is donated.
Valberg supports Raincoast Conservation (which protects the home of Spirit Bear, his detective, and countless other species) and the Nature Foundation, which is part of the Canadian Museum of Nature.
“Clare has done an incredible job keeping the photos that weave so perfectly into this lush, soft fabric (unexpected considering they’re made from recycled bottle material),” says Valberg.
Valberg says she is thrilled and honored to be part of InFocus Canada’s Athena Collection alongside the esteemed group of Nikon Ambassadors which includes Ami Vitale, Deanne Fitzmaurice, Viktoria Haack, Kritis Odom, Clare Hodgetts and Melissa Groo.
“Scarves serve as a platform to share and spark conversation on key issues,” Hodgetts says, “combining glamor and fashion with contemporary concerns. Scarves are becoming more than a beautiful piece of fashion for the people who wear them, they also have a fascinating history behind them. “
“The scarves, made entirely from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, spark conversations on key issues, combining glamor and fashion with contemporary concerns, beautiful fashion pieces with a story, raising money for charity,” declares a grateful Hodgetts.
Hodgetts says all photographers have powerful stories to share. She says scarves are one way to do it.
Ami Vitale is a National Geographic photographer and a Nikon ambassador in the United States. One aspect of her work is to raise awareness of the last two northern white rhinos alive in the world and the efforts to save the species from extinction. Powerful stuff. “
“We have a beautiful Ami scarf in our Athena collection, and donations of her scarves go to BioRescue, a charity that works to save these rhinos.”
“Melissa Groo is another wonderful photographer who is part of our Athena collection.”
Hodgetts explains, “She (Groo) is an associate member of the International League of Conservation Photographers and uses her photos as a powerful vehicle for storytelling and conservation.
Groo describes his work this way: “To raise awareness and change minds, not only about the extrinsic beauty of animals, but also about their intrinsic worth.”
Donations of the Groos ‘Sunbird’ scarf go to the Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Health Center – a wildlife hospital that cares for native and wild animals.
“There’s a story behind each scarf that makes them even more special,” says Valberg.
Hodgetts is grateful for the beauty layers of this initiative.
“This project means so much to me for a number of reasons. I love that we can produce beautiful fashion pieces and make people feel good when they wear them. When ‘you look good, you feel great, and it’s important to me to help empower and uplift those who wear them, ”says Hodgetts.
So when you’re wrapped up in a scarf for your next Zoom or FaceTime family get-together, you can tell the stories of photographers, charities, and the sustainability of your accessory.
“Sustainable production is another important part of our history. We have a dedicated production partner, Ethical Profiling. Their CEO and President, Kemp Edwards, co-founded InFocus Canada with me.
“Partnering with Ethical Profiling ensures that our product is manufactured in a facility that is audited by a third party for its commitment to environmental practices and corporate social responsibility.
The scarves cost $ 77. A portion of each scarf will go to charities or conservation organizations of each photographer’s choice. They can be purchased online at https://www.infocuscanada.ca/, in Ottawa at Shepherd’s Mode, as well as a small selection of All Eco.
Valberg is a wildlife photographer who would typically be found anywhere in the world focusing on wildlife. She is now out with her Nikon pointed at nature near her home during COVID-19.
“I encourage everyone to explore nature, while staying close to home, to go out, embrace and love our winter. Everyone be safe and healthy. See you on the other side of her pandemic, ”she said
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]