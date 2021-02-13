Turning Plastic Bottles Into Gorgeous Scarves: Wildlife Photographers Focus On Sustainable Fashion

OTTAWA – Its environmental elegance and, in this case, a ‘trash can statement’.

It’s a conservation conversation starter; the garbage turned into a beautiful envelope.

Wildlife photographers, brought together by Ottawa photographer Clare Hodgetts, share their stunningly beautiful photographs, printed on a soft, flowing fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Clare Hodgetts, is the co-founder of InFocus Canada, and is the fashion force behind printing glorious landscapes and breathtaking wildlife images into “wearable art”.

“The mission is to raise funds for important charities through sustainable fashion and to showcase the exceptional and magnificent work done by professional photographers,” says Hodgetts.

These beautiful scarves are part of the Athena collection from InFocus Canadas.

I learned about this project when I received an amazingly beautiful Christmas present: a Sable Island horse scarf from one of my best friends.

This friend happens to be award-winning photographer Michelle Valberg, a Nikon Canada Ambassador and Canadian Geographic Photographer in Residence.

When she gave me the scarf (a deposit to our TV channel, as we couldn’t have our annual Christmas visit), I was overwhelmed by the beauty and softness.

Valberg knows my love of horses and that I am a Nova Scotian with an emotional connection to Sable Island and his legendary herd.

When Michelle said, “Lee, the scarf is made from recycled plastic bottles,” my admiration went to the next level.

“Are you kidding? It’s so cuddly and delicate. What an amazing story.”

The Sable Island Horse Scarf is one of Ottawas Valberg’s three contributions to the InFocus Canada project.

“Talk about a dream project,” says Valberg.

“Wearable art made from recycled plastic, featuring beautiful photographs of female wildlife photographers, raising awareness and contributing financially to conservation programs.”

One of the iconic images of Valberg, Boss, a rare spiritual beara subspecies of the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia, is featured on one of the wraps.

Each photographer chooses the conservation effort of their choice and a portion of the sale is donated.

Valberg supports Raincoast Conservation (which protects the home of Spirit Bear, his detective, and countless other species) and the Nature Foundation, which is part of the Canadian Museum of Nature.

“Clare has done an incredible job keeping the photos that weave so perfectly into this lush, soft fabric (unexpected considering they’re made from recycled bottle material),” says Valberg.

Valberg says she is thrilled and honored to be part of InFocus Canada’s Athena Collection alongside the esteemed group of Nikon Ambassadors which includes Ami Vitale, Deanne Fitzmaurice, Viktoria Haack, Kritis Odom, Clare Hodgetts and Melissa Groo.

“Scarves serve as a platform to share and spark conversation on key issues,” Hodgetts says, “combining glamor and fashion with contemporary concerns. Scarves are becoming more than a beautiful piece of fashion for the people who wear them, they also have a fascinating history behind them. “

“The scarves, made entirely from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, spark conversations on key issues, combining glamor and fashion with contemporary concerns, beautiful fashion pieces with a story, raising money for charity,” declares a grateful Hodgetts.

Hodgetts says all photographers have powerful stories to share. She says scarves are one way to do it.

Ami Vitale is a National Geographic photographer and a Nikon ambassador in the United States. One aspect of her work is to raise awareness of the last two northern white rhinos alive in the world and the efforts to save the species from extinction. Powerful stuff. “

“We have a beautiful Ami scarf in our Athena collection, and donations of her scarves go to BioRescue, a charity that works to save these rhinos.”

“Melissa Groo is another wonderful photographer who is part of our Athena collection.”

Hodgetts explains, “She (Groo) is an associate member of the International League of Conservation Photographers and uses her photos as a powerful vehicle for storytelling and conservation.

Groo describes his work this way: “To raise awareness and change minds, not only about the extrinsic beauty of animals, but also about their intrinsic worth.”

Donations of the Groos ‘Sunbird’ scarf go to the Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Health Center – a wildlife hospital that cares for native and wild animals.

“There’s a story behind each scarf that makes them even more special,” says Valberg.

Hodgetts is grateful for the beauty layers of this initiative.

“This project means so much to me for a number of reasons. I love that we can produce beautiful fashion pieces and make people feel good when they wear them. When ‘you look good, you feel great, and it’s important to me to help empower and uplift those who wear them, ”says Hodgetts.

So when you’re wrapped up in a scarf for your next Zoom or FaceTime family get-together, you can tell the stories of photographers, charities, and the sustainability of your accessory.

“Sustainable production is another important part of our history. We have a dedicated production partner, Ethical Profiling. Their CEO and President, Kemp Edwards, co-founded InFocus Canada with me.

“Partnering with Ethical Profiling ensures that our product is manufactured in a facility that is audited by a third party for its commitment to environmental practices and corporate social responsibility.

The scarves cost $ 77. A portion of each scarf will go to charities or conservation organizations of each photographer’s choice. They can be purchased online at https://www.infocuscanada.ca/, in Ottawa at Shepherd’s Mode, as well as a small selection of All Eco.

Valberg is a wildlife photographer who would typically be found anywhere in the world focusing on wildlife. She is now out with her Nikon pointed at nature near her home during COVID-19.

“I encourage everyone to explore nature, while staying close to home, to go out, embrace and love our winter. Everyone be safe and healthy. See you on the other side of her pandemic, ”she said