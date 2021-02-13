Dress for the cold or be cold or worse | Way of life





If you listen to tips on how to dress for the cold, you always hear that you should dress in layers, but why? It’s not just about inflating a thicker layer of clothing between you and the cold, it’s about creating dead air space. Dead air space is made up of pockets / voids of still air. Keeping the air still and in one place allows it to maintain any heat associated with it. The moving air draws heat away from your body. The air trapped in place, in the layers of clothing you wear, will heat up and keep you warm. So what kind of clothes do you need to layer yourself with? In the survival training I had, I learned that cotton is a bad thing. No cotton should touch your body in extremely cold environments. Use wool and synthetic fabrics. To stay warm while hunting or fishing, I wear a thin polypropylene shirt and pants covered with a thicker layer of wool. On the outside, you usually have your heaviest layer. A coat and thick pants are required. If your coat and pants are not waterproof / windproof, put on an extra layer. If the air cannot pass, you won’t lose heat in the dead air spaces that you have near your body. Tennis shoes or clogs don’t cut it in this type of weather. You need heavy boots and layered socks. The same type of materials that you use on your upper body should be on your feet. Often times I will have layered socks and my thick leather boots, but I will add some kind of waterproof overshoe. One of my favorite overboots is made by a company called NEOS. I believe I can add 25 to 30 degrees to my ability to withstand the cold with a set of these uninsulated overboots because I create more dead air space around my feet. If it’s really cold and I’m out in the cold for hours hunting or fishing, I’ll wear a pair of Sorel mukluks that I have that are rated 100 degrees below zero. I have never had cold feet with these.

