Garrett kept Somerset in shape and kept the world safe | News

Black History Month is a time to remember some of the notable African Americans in their community, large or small.

Here in Somerset, perhaps no one is better suited for this role than Louis Garrett.

For decades, the tall and slender, always immaculately dressed, usually hat-wearing Garrett has made his craft in the clothing business, dressing some of the best and brightest Somersets and helping them look sharp. But beyond the needle and the thread, Garrett lived an extraordinary life, especially as a hero of WWII.

Garrett died on July 24, 2005, at the age of 84. He owned and operated Garretts Tailor Shop in downtown Somerset for 43 years, opening it in 1954. It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for Garrett, who decided what he wanted to do during his stay at primary school; by the time he was in high school he was doing minor alterations and repairs on his own clothes.

It was an art that Garrett studied and familiarized himself with with trends and styles beyond simple mechanical work. In an interview with the Commonwealth Journal, Garrett noted that men’s fashion doesn’t really change much; rather, cuffs, cuffs and pleats tend to cycle repeatedly. What has changed is the diversity of the average person’s wardrobe. Garrett noted that men in the 1950s normally had no more than one or two suits, but by the time he retired it was not unusual for a man to bring half a dozen suits and even more new pants to adapt.

Garrett, son of George and Loretta Wheeler Garrett, also made women’s clothing. Chester Mae Garrett, her sister-in-law, was a dressmaker in the tailoring shop, and Maggie Jamison also worked there for many years.

After returning from the military in December 1945, Garrett used his GI benefits to enroll in the Foust-OBannon Trade School in Louisville, in order to master his sewing skills. He attended night school while working as a clerk. Returning to Somerset a few years later, he went to work for local tailor Emil Jarmer at the corner of Market and Main Streets.

Garrett eventually bought the Jarmers store and opened it under his name in April 1954. He moved it twice over the next 40 years, first to a building in Market Street, then to Zachary Way, where he remained until his retirement in December 1994. Zachary Way is now a piece of local history lost in time itself, as the alley just off the fountain square has since been demolished to make way for the Judicial Center Plaza.

Local man John McWilliams knew Garrett when they were both young men Garrett working for Jarmer, and McWilliams (who would eventually work for many years for Alton Blakley Ford) for Paul Dexheimer, who owned an auto business in the city center. , where the public library is now located. McWilliams recalled that Jarmer and Dexheimer were both of German descent and often spoke to each other in German.

Mr. Garrett was a war hero, McWilliams said. He didn’t boast much about it. He was a very humble type of man, a tall, straight gentleman.

He has made suits for Mr Paul Dexheimer and many businessmen around Somerset, added McWilliams, who attended Eubank School in his youth. He made matching costumes for Louis Estes, a teacher at Eubank High School, and for his wife Elizabeth. He had a good deal here in Somerset. He was a great tailor and learned from one of the best (in Jarmer).

As McWilliams said, Garrett was as accomplished on the battlefield as he was in the sewing room. After graduating from Dunbar High School in 1941 as a Salvatorian in his class, Garrett joined the United States Army and was 1st Sargent in the 9th and 27th Horse Cavalry. He was part of the group known as the Buffalo Soldiers, a nickname associated with African-American cavalry soldiers who originated in the Civil War. (Brent Woods was another notable Buffalo soldier in Pulaski County in the post-Civil War period.) There he served in France, Italy, and the African continent.

An article credited to George Hicks III and Carmon Weaver Hicks on the Buffalo Soldiers Research Museum website, published in 2005 (view http://208.106.178.123/research/books/garrett.htm) deepened the author’s communication with Garrett and his war efforts. In 1999, Garrett sent the author (writing in the first person) a letter which included the following:

The 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association has done an excellent job of keeping the Buffalo soldiers alive and preserving the rich history of soldiers. A story worthy of special recognition. The Buffalo soldiers have played a big role in the development of our country and should be recognized and take their rightful place in our country’s history. I hope the story of the Buffalo soldiers will be in the history books and encyclopedias.

The author continued to communicate with Garrett and wrote that Garrett was posted first to the Cavalry Replacement Training Center and then to the 9th Cavalry at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he was in basic training with the baseball legend Jackie Robinson; Iconic boxer Joe Louis was also at Fort Riley around this time.

When Garrett entered the military he had a high school diploma, the article reads. During this time, the only way black soldiers could be considered an officer was by having a college education. At the same time, there were white officers who had not completed high school.

The article continues, when the decision was made to create two additional African American Horse Cavalry Regiments (the 27th and 28th) Private Garrett was posted to the 27th to help organize and train the new recruits. Garrett and the 27 were posted to Fort Clark, Texas. In 1944, after two years of training, they were sent to North Africa without horses. The horse units were disbanded and the soldiers were reassigned primarily to service units across Europe. They were also used to replace the 92nd Infantry Division, another all-black unit. Private Garrett served as E Company First Sergeant, 412 Port Company. About a month before his release he was transferred to the 369th 2nd Quartermaster Trucking Company.

At the end of the war, he left France aboard a troopship. It took nine days to get from France to the United States. The army was still isolated. Garrett was assigned to a section of the ship with 20 soldiers of which only three or four were black. They were told that the man with the highest rank would be responsible. The soldiers looked at each other at their uniforms and Louis D. Garrett had the highest rank as first sergeant. Everything went well and they landed in New York. Garrett served four years in active service with honor. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, the Middle East African European Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Service Stars, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. (Enlisted file and separation report, December 12, 1945).

In 1946 Garrett married the former Maxine Grider, a certified respiratory therapy technician at what is now Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. They had four children, Bill, Janie, Danita and Karen. Garrett attended Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where he held various positions.

Somerset will always be remembered as a man of style, Louis Garrett, a man who kept the city at its best. But long before heroes from a much later war came to Somerset and brought their Horse Soldier Bourbon brand with them as a major business investment, Garrett was a horse soldier himself, and most notably a Buffalo Soldier. He is as much a part of the fabric of this community as anyone could be, and there is no better time to remember Garrett than in February, during Black History Month.