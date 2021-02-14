Fast fashion hurts the world





Fast fashion is increasingly recognized for its contribution to the amount of waste in the world. Companies that mass produce fashion have a large carbon footprint, but they are still the main source of people’s wardrobes.

Is it okay to shame the people who buy from these companies for supporting them? Many people cannot afford durable clothing, and size is often not included.

Sustainable fashion needs to become much more affordable and accessible before shaming people for buying the least green option

It is likely that the majority of people’s clothes come from fast mode, as theyare produced quickly and sold at affordable prices. All major clothing stores like JCPenney, Kohls, Macys and Forever 21 use it.

Fast fashion is now criticized for its nature of exploitation and its environmental impact. The workers who make these clothes are usually paid very little. They are only paid pennies per item and work 12 hours a day.

It also harms the environment. Clothing production absorbs 10% of carbon emissions and most textiles are simply thrown away every year. Since a lot of clothes are made of plastic, it increases plastic waste around the world. In fact, 35 percent of microplastics in the ocean come from textiles.

Since the production of these clothes is cheap and fast, they are often not of the best quality. People will just buy new clothes when the old ones wear out, which further contributes to the problem.

Many people claim that sustainable fashion is an alternative. Sustainable fashion it is when clothes are produced in an environmentally friendly way, using recycled, more natural and biodegradable materials.

Their design and production are also supposed to produce less waste in the process. They are supposed to last longer so less clothes are thrown away. Sustainable fashion seems like a good alternative, but for a lot of people it isn’t.

Sustainable fashion brands often not plus size clothes, and because they are made to be of better quality, they are more expensive. Many people cannot afford to wear these clothes.

Thrift stores are also a good option, however, they may not have enough of certain sizes, so they are not accessible to everyone. Not to mention the growing trend of expensive vintage thrift stores that make savings unattainable for many people.

A lot of people feel the urge to shame people online if they post any popular Shein brand post because they have contributed to fast fashion.

It’s important to keep in mind that a lot of people don’t have the money for sustainable fashion, or they can be plus size and have a hard time finding inclusive size brands.

Of course, some people have too many problems with shopping and their contribution to fast fashion could certainly be diminished. It is important to understand the barriers to sustainable shopping before judging someone who buys from Shein.

Society needs to bring up these discussions about sustainability, but more importantly, we need to realize that sustainability isn’t for everyone. Some people just can’t afford a dress for $ 100.

We should change the tactic of shaming people for fast fashion, humbling companies for continuing to produce fast fashion despite knowing the consequences.

Anna Baker is an English junior who can be joined at[email protected]



