Arizona Men’s Golf heads to California for Prestige tournament





Just after their fourth straight win at the Arizona Intercollegiate, the Arizona Wildcats men's golf team will look to maintain momentum at the Prestige Tournament from Monday February 15 through Wednesday February 17. The Prestige will be played in La Quinta, CA at PGA West. Senior David Laskin is confident the team can continue to make a living during the tournament. The Prestige is stacked with top-level competition and a huge field of 24 different teams, including Pac-12 rivals Stanford, ASU, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA. Building that momentum from a home win at a tournament with a very strong field at Prestige is extremely important, said Laskin. I think we are really looking forward to a win away from home. PGA West has six different golf courses and the tournament will be played on the Greg Norman Resort course. The Norman course has a similar layout to a desert-style course, which should suit Laskin and the whole team with a ton of experience playing golf on this type of track. MORE FROM DAILY WILDCAT We know a little what to expect, with the desert landscape and green complexes, Laskin said. I've played Greg Norman style lessons before, it's usually a ball hitter's paradise. RELATED: Arizona Men's Golf Wins Fourth In A Row Arizona Intercollegiate And Women's Golf Battles In Opening Tournament This team have a ton of experience and are mature, which head coach Jim Anderson loves about them. When asked what it was like to coach this team, his answer was pretty straightforward. It's really easy, Anderson said. They created this culture. As coaches, [assistant head coach Chris Nallen] and I have to make sure we don't get too cowardly. But in the game of golf it's really easy to get stuck and I'm a stuck person anyway, guys will admit it. [Nallen] and I have to keep a close eye on the attitude and energy of our team, but to be honest with you, coaching this team right now is very easy. The words easy and golf don't often go together, so hearing that from Anderson should excite Wildcat fans for the team. After the Prestige, the team will have a little less than two weeks of rest before resuming the start at Cabo Collegiate from Monday March 1st. Cabo Collegiate will not be played in Cabo but at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. Follow Seth Litwin on Twitter







