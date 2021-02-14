Senior focuses on fashion design while living with MS

If you ever see someone walking slowlyNakyra Milner says calm down and have a little empathy.

Milner, a senior fashion merchandising manager at Locust Grove, said slow walkers were once her pet peeve. But at the end of his first year, Milner was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The disease particularly affects its balance. For her own safety, she now walks slowly, often towards the curb to allow people in a hurry to get around her. She might even pretend to be on the phone or looking for someone.

It would be so much easier if people calm down and realize that not everyone has the same privilege, she said. Be more empathetic.

His illness is mostly invisible. Looking at her there are no signs of the disease. But MS, an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the central nervous system, affects everyone differently. It can affect vision or cause muscle spasms. And the disorder is different from person to person.

MS diagnosis

Milner has been in MS for three years now.

One Thursday, she woke up and her balance was lost. She could not walk upright and her left side was both weak and heavy. She didn’t feel sick, but her body didn’t feel well. Her parents came from Henry County to take her to the emergency room. Her doctor checked her CT scans, saw the spots on her brain scan, and thought she had MS. A week later, a neurologist made the official diagnosis.

Milner went from being a normal student to having a disability in this episode.

She ended up taking a year off from the University of Georgia, attending a local community college to adjust to her new life.

MS is a chronic disease that does not go away. There will always be something happening everyday for the rest of your life, she says. There is no on / off switch. It does not go out. It doesn’t change. The best thing to do is put together a good treatment plan.

Navigate UGA with a disability

At UGA, Milner carefully controls her schedule, always leaving enough time between classes so that she can get to Dawson Hall, Gilbert Hall or wherever her class is. When she loses muscle coordination in her hand, she can use a smart pen to record lectures. When plugged into his computer, the smart pen creates a PDF of the lecture notes. She can also use a note taker for her classes, which comes in handy when traveling to Atlanta for treatment infusions. In total, she uses four disability accommodations Resource Center for People with Disabilities, which ensures that she is able to successfully complete courses on campus and virtually. Milner has also become a Digital Dawg and is part of the Disability Resource Centers. The Bureauto speakers advocate better and raise awareness among students with disabilities.

Fashion Marketing

Milner studying fashion marketing in College of Family and Consumer Sciences with an emphasis on product development and designand a double minor in Spanish and General Affairs. This semester, most of her classes are online due to health issues related to a pandemic, but she has two computer-aided design labs on the camp and a textile testing lab, where the highlight of the course is to light the clothes to test for flammability.

Ultimately, she wants to create her own evening clothing store including all sizes.

In high school, Milner describes herself as a girl in a T-shirt and jeans, who isn’t really interested in clothes. Everything changed when she went shopping for prom dresses and saw all the colorful dresses.

For the very first time, I felt so beautiful and pretty. I would never have used those words to describe myself, she said.

And that’s where his interest in fashion merchandising comes from. I got to look at myself in a different way, she says. I wanted to help other people like me to have this fashion experience.

Plus size fashion

Plus size fashion is an area of ​​particular interest to her. After college sheds like to work with a brand to expand their size range.

Last semester, she wrote an article on clothing deprivation and the mental impact of a perceived lack of clothing as a plus size person. With the body positivity movement a few years ago, we really started having these conversations about different experiences of what it’s like to be plus size, not to have these clothes on.

Design

She has worked with the Association of Fashion Design Students and designs their fashion shows. She also designed for the Union of African Students. In particular, her face masks are in great demand.

In the fall of 2019, she created fabric masks for the dancers.

Did she predict the pandemic? I made masks before it was cool, she laughs. She spent the summer sewing and selling cloth masks, and used the money to buy a sturdy sewing machine.

And after

Milner tries not to let the HS define her. Every day she is a little more confident and better able to navigate college and have a disability. Her treatment works well in controlling her physical symptoms, and therapy helps alleviate some of the mental symptoms. And she’s excited about the upcoming internships and post-graduate jobs.

And while she enjoys sewing floral masks, she looks forward to the day when face masks are a nifty new accessory for a dance performance, not a health requirement.