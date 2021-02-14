Priyanka Chopra on her favorite brands and her Ralph Lauren wedding dress

Loading What would you wear on the first date? On my first date with my husband [Nick Jonas] I was wearing a red wrap dress. It was a seductive and feminine choice! And a kitten heel. We were going to a baseball game.

on a plane? I used to dress up but now I prefer to be comfortable. I usually wear stretch pants, a sweater, and boots.

at the Oscars? My favorite was the sheer white Zuhair Murad dress that I wore to my first Oscars in 2016. It was a simple, graceful, beautiful dream. What is your favorite fashion era?

The 70s. I love looking at pictures of my mom when she was in school, the bell bottoms, mini skirts, jumpsuits and high waisted pants. This child-flower atmosphere is incredible. Who are your favorite designers?

I love Bottega, Tom Ford, Stella McCartney, Gucci, The Row and Indian designer Sabyasachi. Ralph Lauren is very special to me, I wore his label on my first Met Gala with my husband, that’s where our journey started. Ralph then designed my wedding dress, it was only the fourth wedding dress he had ever made, the first outside of his family.

What perfume are you wearing?

With each new project, I find a new fragrance; it immediately brings me back to my character. For White Tiger I was wearing Trussardi. My usual scent is Forbidden Games by Kilian. Priyanka at home with her husband Nick and their three dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. What are the three essential elements of your wardrobe?

At the moment, sweatshirts, sunglasses, I have about 150 pairs and boots with a small heel. I’ve never been a big sneaker girl. Do you remember a favorite outfit you wore as a child?

A red pleated skirt. My mom says I wore it from when it was ankle-deep until it turned into a miniskirt. What about your worst fashion mistake?

If you look at the red carpet looks from my early career, there was so much makeup and accessories! I was just a normal high school girl engaged in entertainment, I had no sense of fashion, I had to learn it. But I wouldn’t call it a mistake, I would call it a learning curve.

What was your first fashion moment?

The Miss India contest. I was 17. It was my first time walking on a ramp, the first time wearing fancy clothes and strutting, it was very alien, but I won. There was an entrance where we took the stage on bikes dressed in black velor leotards with leather jackets and heels it was a particular choice! What do you covet?

It’s called a haath phool in Hindi jewelry for the hand, a ring that joins a bracelet. Something super fine with diamonds, an amalgamation of East and West. Is there something you would never wear?

I wouldn’t be surprised dead naked! Is there a fashion trend that you like?

High waist jeans with cropped tops. What shoes do you wear most often?

Dior boots.

Loading Who is your favorite fashion icon?

Audrey Hepburn for the life she lived and her simple grace. What’s your laid back and laid back Sunday look?

I love being unscheduled on Sundays I love a walk with my dogs and a good TV frenzy session. I’m filming in London right now and it’s cold so I love wearing sweatshirts. Free People and Amiri make amazing sweatshirt sets that I have them in all colors. Priyankas Memory Unfinished (Michael Joseph) comes out Tuesday. This article appears in Sunday life magazine in the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale February 14. To learn more about Sunday Life, visit The Sydney Morning Herald and Age.

