Jack Nunge gives Luka Garza a break as Hawkeyes speeds up Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Michigan. Iowa had the most gifted big man in the basketball game on Saturday, and it wasn’t even Luka Garza.

A nationwide TV audience got to see the full range of what Jack Nunge can do and watched the Hawkeyes hitting Michigan State 88-58 at the Breslin Center. Nunge has scored 18 points, with 11 rebounds and six assists, all setting or tying career highs.

Joe Wieskamp added 21 points and five more 3 points. Connor McCaffery had 16 points and surprised the Spartans with a career-high four points to 3 points.

An elated Garza watched it all unfold, an All-American happy to step out of the spotlight for a game due to the performance of everyone around him. Garza had “only” eight points, with eight rebounds, in 23 minutes. He hadn’t been kept below 10 points in a game since Thanksgiving 2019. The fact that that had become intangible told of how one-sided this contest was.

I think I played well (Saturday). I think my team did a great job bringing the ball back to me in some places to score. And I found them. They were shooting down when I passed them, Nunge said. It was a big team victory for us. Everyone played well. I think this is something we can use in the future.

Ten Hawkeyes scored at least one point.

Nunge, who is Garzas’ replacement, is just a sophomore in terms of a competitive career, but an academic senior. He served most of the two seasons. His comeback this year gives the No.16 Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten Conference) an asset no team in their league can match: a 6-foot-11 athlete who, at his best, can do anything. do well. And Nunge just seems to be harnessing his potential as the season goes on.

To see him have the confidence and the mental tenacity to do what he did (Saturday). What a performance, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Nunge. He had buckets when we needed them. He ended by contact. He challenged around the rim, didn’t give them a second hit.

Iowa took a 21-point lead in the first period and has never let the Spartans (10-8, 4-8) look like a working basketball team. It was a second straight win for the Hawkeyes and a streak sweep of Michigan State for the first time in five seasons.

The Hawkeyes had 13 of 25 3-pointers, provided 24 assists against just five turnovers, and passed the Spartans 46-37. And they did so while avoiding the wear and tear of their all-American center. It was the perfect result for Iowa.

What’s really impressive for me is how happy Luka was in the locker room, for his teammates, for our win, McCaffery said.

SUPPORT OVERVIEW: The NCAA committee has Hawkeyes as the No. 4 seed

Joe Wieskamp continues steamy filming, including two big brands in a row

Wieskamp scored five three points for a second straight game as the junior winger continues to climb. His two most important came early in the second period, when the Hawkeyes entered a brief lull and Michigan State reduced the deficit to 46-31. It’s not dangerous territory, but it was a time when Iowa needed to reassert itself.

Wieskamp had seen enough. He drained back-to-back 3s with one hand in his face to kick-start another wave from Iowa that pushed the lead up to 34 points.

It shows how complete our team is, said Wieskamp. We have a lot of guys who can get the job done.

Wieskamp had never scored in double digits against the Spartans before. His first career Big Ten game was a resounding loss here in which he was forced to play for some time at the forefront and left the building with a leg injury.

This result and this performance therefore did good to the native of Muscatine.

They did a really good job of scouting and obviously had a lot of sports guards, Wieskamp said. I think I’ve learned a lot of things over the years, ways that I can attack them differently and continue to play aggressively through that physicality.

Hawkeyes turn to man-to-man defense, find advantage over Spartans

Iowa held an opponent under 40 percent shooting for a third straight game. The Spartans have not even reached 30% (22 of 62). The Hawkeyes blocked them at times, with Michigan State players appearing to force the shots because they didn’t know what else to do with the basketball.

They are the least intimidating Michigan State team in recent memory. There’s little star power or muscle. But it was still up to Iowa to assert its superiority.

McCaffery said Iowa’s recent defensive success came when he stopped relying so heavily on an area 2-3 and challenged his players to compete in man-to-man situations. He said it has always been his favorite style of play. He still mixes up defenses, but thinks he’s found a better rapport.

It also helped Iowa on defensive glass. Michigan State posted 20 offensive rebounds on Feb. 2 in its 82-74 loss to Iowa City. The Spartans only had 11 on Saturday.

McCaffery said he told his players: Get connected on ball screens. Be towards the ball. Stay in your position. Be able to make a one-way fence. And combine that with the information in the screening report.

On Saturday it went this way: I thought of a man, defensively, we really, really competed. We haven’t given them as many transition opportunities, McCaffery said.

The Spartans scored 13 second chance points and just 12 during the quick break.

Wieskamp also pointed to the Iowas’ recent defensive intensity as the reason he has won two of the last three games, with a two-point loss to Indiana.

We really felt the pressure in that regard. I think the way we were defending at the moment is at a very good level, he said. Weren’t the most athletic group, but were trying our best and defending the sports guards.

Iowa then plays Wisconsin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

