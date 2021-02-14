Rebel Wilson poses alone and shows off fitted red dress in Valentine’s Day post after ditching boyfriend Jacob Busch

REBEL Wilson posed on her own and showed off her fitted red dress in a Valentine’s Day post shortly after ditching billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old woman announced she and 29-year-old Jacob are breaking up.

8 Rebel Wilson posed solo in Valentine’s Day post as she showed off a fitted red dress Credit: Instagram

8 It comes after the actress split from billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Rebel take from Instagram to share a snap of herself posing and smiling while rocking the red dress quite as she put her hands on her hips.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned it, including a heart emoji and an open candy bar.

People loved the post by going to the comments section to reply to it.

One person wrote: “I love the dress, you are beautiful”, while another added: “You are beautiful !!!”

8 Rebel shares quite a few pictures of herself since the split Credit: Instagram

8 The couple, who started dating in 2019, reportedly split via ‘text’ Credit: Instagram

All the good vibes come after the Pitch Perfect star confirmed her single status with a pic in a denim dress, captioned: “Lots of stuff in my head.

Rebel ended up heading to the super bowl in Tampa while she was taking pictures alongside his friend and fellow actor Adam Devine.

8 Jacob rebellious “ blind ” after throwing him Credit: Instagram

However, it is said that Jacob was “blind” after breaking up with him by “SMS”.

Sources close to the Anheuser-Busch heir have already revealed Us weekly: “They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a great time.

“Then he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet. [them] but she never made a commitment to do that.

8 Insider claims Jacob was ‘really upset’ about it all Credit: Instagram

“They talked throughout the vacation and had great communication, but then all of a sudden she got very calm and broke up with him via text about two or three weeks ago.

The insider added that Jacob was “really upset” as they added that “it was very hurtful”, but he has “no ill will towards her”.

8 ‘He’s at a loss for words right now,’ another source added Credit: Getty Images

However, another source rang: “He’s at a loss for words right now. He feels blind. He still understands it. He really thought she was going to be his life partner …”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star is doing a little better, it seems, as she put it Additional: “Any kind of breakup is difficult and not an idea.

8 This all comes as Rebel continues to lose weight

“I feel like I don’t know if it’s 40s or if it’s yours. feel in a great place. “

Rebel and Jacob first met when a mutual friend introduced them in 2019.

Throughout it all, Rebel has taken a step forward in losing weight, lose 60 pounds after calling 2020 his “year of health”.

Although she has already reached her goal weight, she has aimed to continue his healthy ways.