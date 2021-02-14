Mississippi State Bulldogs’ men’s basketball falls to Vanderbilt Commodores as MSU struggles continue

STARKVILLE, Mississippi – In a season filled with frustrating losses for Mississippi State, add one more to the roster. And the last one is arguably the most disappointing of all.

Facing a team from Vanderbilt that arrived on Saturday after winning just one of nine Southeastern Conference games, Mississippi State fell unbalanced to the sad Commodores, 72-51. It was a demonstration that left MSU ranger Iverson Molinar convinced that the Bulldogs somehow had to find other gear soon.

“I don’t think it’s the product of a young team growing up, I just think we have to go out and play harder than the last two games and the last few weeks,” said Molinar. “We definitely showed (better performances) the first few games (of the SEC schedule). That’s how I feel. We have to go out and play harder than we are currently doing.”

Whatever the recent problems with MSU, there is no doubt about the unimpressive results. The Bulldogs (11-11, 5-8) have now lost six of their last seven SEC games. MSU is now 2-6 in its last eight total games, the only wins being a non-conference home win over Iowa State and a championship road triumph over South Carolina.

And the state isn’t just suffering losses lately. Bulldogs aren’t even very competitive for many nights. They are 1-3 in SEC action this month with all three losses of 14 points or more. Given this, can the state hold its head up to move forward this year?

“It’s hard to stay positive when things aren’t going well,” Molinar said. “It’s really just having the right frame of mind. That’s what I think we need to do – stay positive.”

There wasn’t much for State to be positive in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss. The Commodores frustrated the Bulldogs in several ways.

There was Vanderbilt’s hot start at long distance. The Commodores had 10 to 3 points in the first half, shooting 10 of 17 from deep. This drove the Bulldogs behind 45-30 at halftime. MSU then went down double digits for the rest of the time.

Vanderbilt finished the game 13 for 30 from three points. Maxwell Evans and Scotty Pippen, Jr., led the Commodore charge. Evans and Pippen combined for eight treys. Evans finished with a high of 20 points. Pippen totaled 18.

Molinar led MSU offensively with 19 points. No other player in the state has scored in double digits as the Bulldogs couldn’t find a way to regroup after Vanderbilt’s first three-point dam.

Other things have gone wrong for MSU as well. The old bug in turnover is again. The Bulldogs committed 17 of them and Vanderbilt turned that into 19 points. Vanderbilt also outperformed state 36-27.

It was, in almost every way, a darling coming from a Vanderbilt team that is now just 6-10 in aggregate and 2-8 in SEC action.

Now the question is whether or not there will be a lasting impact? Can MSU prevent the figurative snowball from descending even further?

The Bulldogs’ next game is in Auburn on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Until then, there is some soul searching to do in Starkville.

“We have to come together here and show some determination to bounce back from this difficult week that we have just had,” said state head coach Ben Howland.

(TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO OF HOWLAND’S POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE, CLICK HERE. YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL MOLINAR POSTGAME MEDIA SESSION WITH THE VIDEO AT THE TOP OF THIS PAGE.)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for covering sports in the state of Mississippi. Make sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like that on Facebook by clicking here.