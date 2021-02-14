New York Fashion Week kicks off Sunday; The event will be completely virtual – Breaking news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of New York





Essential workers marry atop the Empire State BuildingA socially distant wedding ceremony took place at the Empire State Building on Saturday. 42 minutes ago

New York Fashion Week kicks off Sunday; The event will be completely virtualNew York Fashion Week is about to begin, and this year because of the pandemic, everything is virtual. 45 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/13 Evening forecast at 9 p.m.CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 13 at 9 p.m. 46 minutes ago

Pandemic impacting Lunar New Year celebrations in ChinatownNormally, restaurants in Chinatown would be busy with the Lunar New Year celebrations going on, but business is still slow in some places. 54 minutes ago

New York students call on Mayor De Blasio to bring sports back to high schoolThe student athletes in New York City are tired of being left out. They ask the mayor to bring sports back to high school, banned for nearly a year; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 59 minutes ago

NYPD suspect hits 68-year-old man in face in East VillageAn argument on the sidewalks in Manhattan turned violent earlier this month. 1 hour ago

Funeral for Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang who was shot deadA funeral service was held Saturday for the Yale graduate student gunned down last weekend in Connecticut. 1 hour ago

2 dead, 2 injured in stabbing attacks along a train lineNYPD is investigating spate of subway stabbing that left two dead and two injured; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports. 1 hour ago

New Jersey road crews gear up for another winter seasonAnother storm is heading towards the tri-state area, and that means another mess to clean up; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/12 Nightly Forecast at 9:00 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 12 at 9 p.m. 23 hours ago

MTA launches new COVID-19 spots featuring famous New York voicesNew metro announcements in some familiar voices remind passengers to be safe during the pandemic. 1 day ago

Truck damaged after hitting a bridge on the Hutchinson River ParkwayThe top of a truck was torn on Friday after hitting a bridge over the Hutchinson River Parkway. 1 day ago

Florist with ties to New Jersey breaking hearts ahead of Valentine’s DayInstead of creating happy memories, some customers say a New Jersey-related business is breaking hearts across the country; CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports. 1 day ago

Press Conference: Update from Governor Phil Murphy on Coronavirus Restrictions and Youth SportsNew Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s Coronavirus News Conference 2/12/21. 1 day ago

Extended version: high pressure sales in the beauty sectorSome customers complain that they have to pay thousands of dollars for skin care products that they say cost a lot less, but marketers say they are adults who knew what they were doing when they got it. signed on the dotted line. Reports by Caroline Gusoff of CBS2. 1 day ago

Black History Month: New Jersey firefighters break down barriers and fill in the gapsLisa Rozner from CBS2 brings you a group of New Jersey firefighters who are breaking down barriers and filling the gaps, not just on the frontlines, but for countless hours in their community. 2 days ago

Jersey City officials discuss deadly fire overnightJersey City officials discuss a nighttime fire that killed an 11-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy. 2 days ago

Black History is our History: Dr. Carter G.CBS2s Dana Tyler introduces us to the man known as Father of Black History Month. 3 days ago

Extended interview: what to watch out for as a parent and guardianCelebrity celebrity therapist talks about losing her teenage son to a drug overdose. Andrea Grymes from CBS2 spoke to child psychiatrist Dr Jodi Gold about what parents and caregivers should be looking for. 3 days ago

Mayor De Blasio visits Citi field vaccination siteMayor Bill de Blasio visits New York’s newest COVID vaccine mega site at Citi Field. 3 days ago

Black History is Our History: Carter G. Woodson, nicknamed “ Black History Father of the Month ”Dr. Carter G. Woodson was born in Virginia in 1875 to former slaves. He became an accomplished scholar, prolific author and visionary. Reports from CBS2’s Dana Tyler. 4 days ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio gives daily briefingMayor Bill de Blasio held a daily briefing to discuss the COVID vaccine rollout and more. 4 days ago

Press conference: Governor Murphy provides update on COVID vaccine distributionNew Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s coronavirus briefing on February 8, 2021. 5 days ago

Governor Cuomo provides update on dining inside and moreGovernor Andrew Cuomo gives the latest update on coronavirus restrictions and reopening in New York City. 5 days ago

