Hofstra rallies, then loses in overtime to St. John’s





The Hofstra men’s lacrosse team got off to a heartbreaking start to their season on Saturday. After Ryan Tierneys’ goal with 16 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime, St. Johns prevailed in extra period as Mike Madsen scored the winning goal over an assist from Thomas Martello, giving Pride a 19-18 loss to James M Stade Shuart. “Difficult day today,” said Hofstra coach Seth Tierney. “We knew they were going to be angry and focused after 340 days we had beaten them 19-9. And we have to own it today. “There were mistakes on everyone’s part and we have to clean up some things. I think we thought we were going to be able to turn the corner and sometimes we just couldn’t stop. We started a little shaky. , as we expected after being away for so long. But COVID is global and everyone has to deal with it, so no excuse. “ The contest was Hofstras the first since his victory over St. Johns on March 10 of last year, before the season closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trailing 14-12 early in the fourth quarter, Pride scored four of the next five goals and led 16-15 with 6:06 to go on a Riley Forte goal. Tierney tied the score at 17 with 1:53 left after two Red Storm goals, before finally sending the game into overtime after St. Johns converted a go-ahead goal with 32 seconds left. Subscribe to the Sports Now newsletter By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Ryan Tierney led Hofstra with eight goals and three assists, while Mac Gates made 12 saves for Pride. Tierney tied Dave Donatello (1993) and Owen Walsh (1949) for the second most goals in a single game in program history. Joe Madsen finished as the Red Storms’ top scorer with four goals. Hofstra will play their next game on February 20 at the Sacred Heart. “We haven’t played them in a decade or so,” Tierney said. “So we need to learn more about them. We really need to fix ourselves up right away and then learn well about Sacred Heart probably Tuesday through Friday so that we can hit the road and experience it. It’s a very team. talented and they do some things very well. ” “ Stony Brook’s men’s lacrosse team won their first game against Sacred Heart, 20-8, behind Dylan Pallonettis six goals and one assist. Matt DeMeo and Cory Vanginhoven also scored three goals apiece for the Seawolves. Anthony Palma made seven saves in the win.

