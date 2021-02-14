Drag Race UK: Joe Black and Michelle Visage shared H&M’s hilarious DM

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

British RuPauls Drag Race star Joe Black revealed the hilarious DM he shared with Michelle Visage about this H&M clothing controversy, which quickly became one of the series’ most iconic moments.

On Thursday night, Joe was knocked out of the second season of Drag Race UK for the second time, having returned after being previously told by RuPaul of sashay in the first episode.

The drag queen replaced Veronica Green, who was forced to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for the coronavirus before filming resumed after a seven-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Evaluating Joes’ performance in the Eurovision-themed group challenge, RuPaul became enraged that the contestant chose to wear a pink velvet dress from H&M, describing the outfit out of the rack as a huge disappointment and stating with fury: I don’t want to see any H&M f ** king.

After his second elimination, Joe spoke to Metro.co.uk and other media to find out if he has spoken to the judges since during the review, joking that Ru won’t respond to my texts.

He revealed that just before the episode aired, he contacted Michelle after noticing that she appeared to be wearing H&M accessories in a photo shared on social media.

Joe Black performs with Sister Sister, Ellie Diamond and Tia Kofi as part of Bananadrama (Photo: BBC / World of Wonder / Guy Levy)

Right before watching the episode, I spoke to Michelle briefly, as she had put together a photo of a look of [Drag Race US] season 13 and she had credited the earrings as being from H&M, the Brighton drag queen recalled.

I replied to Michelle and said, Theyre fucking king where ?!

Joe added that Michelle later corrected the credit for the earrings, as they turned out not to be from the Main Street store.

But I was ready to go tell him what I think, he added with good humor.

Joe also spoke to Michelle after episode 1 of season two aired, as some Drag Race UK fans were not happy with the judge’s comments about Joes’ tribute. David Bowie on the track.

Joe Blacks pays homage to David Bowie in episode one (Photo: BBC / World of Wonder / Guy Levy)

Describe the first Strictly Come Dancing star as an absolute gem, he said: I spoke to Michelle after the first episode when everyone was really mad at her about the David Bowie thing and I just checked that she was going well and that she would like me to say anything.

She was like, no darling. It happens every season, I just do my job.

I love Michelle, he added.

While looking back on when RuPaul exposed his H&M outfit, Joe noticed he didn’t realize it would be the cause of so much drama.

I would wear this H&M dress again in the blink of an eye. I thought it was cute, he says.

It is clearly a moving piece! Very moving. I did not know that pink velvet could evoke such a drama!

RuPauls Drag Race UK returns next Thursday at 7 p.m. on BBC iPlayer.

