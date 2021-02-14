Fashion
Singapore exchange stores offer a fast fashion alternative
Singapore (AFP)
Singaporean Sue-Anne Chng used to wear a different outfit on 15 days of Lunar New Year, when it’s customary to don new clothes to symbolize a new beginning.
But this year, she’ll be wearing second-hand items traded for her old clothes at a store aimed at those concerned about the impact of fast fashion on the environment.
Several exchange initiatives, from permanent stores to pop-up events, have sprung up in the affluent city-state in an attempt to encourage consumers to make the most of what is already in their closets.
The fashion industry is responsible for one tenth of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations environmental program.
Clothes cause emissions in different ways – from their manufacture to transport and washing by the consumer.
On a recent trip to her favorite store, The Fashion Pulpit, Chng packed several dresses and a matching blouse and skirt, which a member of staff rated before crediting points to her account.
She spent her points on 17 items, including a yellow and green dress to wear on the first day of the new year as it looked like “an auspicious pineapple”.
The fruit, considered a symbol of prosperity, is usually given as a gift or displayed during the Lunar New Year in Singapore.
– “ Insane consumption ” –
“I was always raised by my parents to have a new set of clothes for every Chinese New Year, and I fell into this consumption behavior,” the 35-year-old told AFP.
“In the past, I probably made sure I had 15 days of outfits even if I didn’t visit (parents), which is too much.”
But now, “as long as the article is new to me, I think it’s good enough,” added Chng, who works for a tech company and is married.
Chng first learned about clothing swapping at a business event five years ago and decided to change her ways after realizing her wardrobe was filled with unworn items.
“Before I switched to swapping, my drinking habit was insane,” she said.
“I realized I had more than 50% of my wardrobe unworn, but still felt like I had nothing to wear.
She pays Sg $ 599 (US $ 450) for an annual subscription to The Fashion Pulpit, which allows her unlimited exchanges and visits – around 80% of her wardrobe now comes from the store.
“The exchange allows me to be like a chameleon when it comes to fashion, but also allows me to be environmentally conscious,” she said.
Little Singapore alone produced 168,000 tonnes of textile and leather waste in 2019, according to authorities, the weight of more than 400 Boeing 747s.
– ‘Not dirty, not dusty’ –
Filipino clothing designer Raye Padit founded The Fashion Pulpit nearly three years ago after learning about his industry’s impact on the environment and the mistreatment of garment workers.
“In Singapore, the problem is overconsumption and waste,” he told AFP.
“We want to provide a platform where you can still dress, express yourself … through clothes. But at the same time, it’s not damaging the planet and your wallet.”
His company now has over 1,500 members and has started to make a profit. He also runs workshops where customers can learn how to repair or recycle used clothing.
People have swapped everything from casual clothes made by big brands to high-end items like Prada bags and Louboutin shoes, Padit said.
One-off exchange events are also popping up in the city-state as a group of volunteers organize monthly exchange gatherings.
“When I participate in a clothing swap, it reminds me to consciously consume because when I donate clothes I wonder if I am still wearing them,” said Nadia Kishlan, a 30-year-old clothing swap participant.
However, persuading Singaporeans to trade rather than shop remain difficult, and the city’s industry is still in its infancy.
Second-hand stores aren’t as popular in Asia as they are in the West, in part because many believe that foreigners’ second-hand clothes could bring bad luck or be unsanitary.
But Padit said attitudes in Singapore were changing, driven by growing awareness of the environment and a wave of new trendy thrift stores marketing their products on social media.
“It’s slowly changing the perception of what the second hand is,” he said.
“It’s no longer dirty, it’s no longer dusty – it’s a cool thing.”
