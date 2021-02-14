UConn men’s basketball surpasses Xavier, 80-72

A ramping up offensive tempo and late hot shots from RJ Cole set the stage as men’s basketball UConn beat Xavier 80-72 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday.

Coming into the game, head coach Dan Hurley wanted more energy and desperation. Akok Akok did just that when he returned to the ground after missing nearly a month with a shin injury. He registered and immediately sank a long two runs which gave UConn (9-5, 6-5 Big East) what he needed to take off.

It is important that Akok is now healthy enough to get the minutes, Hurley said after the game. For the future of what was being built, he’s an important guy.

Cole led the attack in all facets on Saturday. He was unconscious after three points in the home stretch, going 5-7 and dropping 23 points, a season high. The red-shirted junior appeared to gain confidence with the ball in his hands, lighting it up and distributing seven assists in the victory.

Isaiah Whaley and Tyrese Martin provided the smothering defense UConn sorely lacked in its last five games with a total of 17 rebounds, six blocks and two steals on the day. They weren’t left out on offense either, with Martin dropping 15 points and Whaley scoring 12. Both players made two free throws in the dying minutes to seal the key victory.

The rest of the rotation Jalen Gaffney, Tyler Polley, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo also contributed. Polley hit a few key 3-pointers and finished with 10 points while Jackson helped boost energy early on but was hampered by serious issues late in the game. Sanogo has returned to his rebounds with eight boards in each of the last two games. On his second straight start, Gaffney made two assists and also hit a three.

The greatest team builder is caring, caring for each other, caring about winning, caring about the team, Hurley said before adding that the team held a team meeting after the defeat of Seton Hall.

Whaley gave details of the team meeting, saying they used to better define each player’s role.

The Huskies stumbled out of the gate and quickly found themselves behind an 11-2 deficit before Akok returned to the UConn Springboard to regain the lead. He played at one of their highest tempos to date and finished the half 38-32.

Cole scored 12 points in the first half off the bench for UConn, shooting 4-8, 2-4 on three while distributing five assists. Akok also added seven points in the first half. UConn got a score from every member of the rotation which was essential against a Xavier team that really only had Zach Freemantle and Paul Scruggs contributing offensively.

UConn did not give up their 36-32 lead in the first period, winning by a final score of 80-72. Coles’ shot kept Xavier down and they played particularly strong defense to seal him. The Huskies nearly lost a 14-point lead at the end of the game with a poor free throw, but they held on long enough.

The Huskies needed exactly the performance they got today. On Saturday UConn lost 4 of 5 and looked like a lost fairy on the pitch. This continued for the first few minutes but quickly switched in favor of UConns.

The upward offense was more suited to their style of play and kept them from settling for three at the end of the shot clock. They attacked the basket when they needed it and found some open shooters. It was an almost complete performance against a quad-1 opponent.

The UConns’ next game will be on February 16 at home against Providence at 6:30 p.m. FS1.