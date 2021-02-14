Car crash in Tanjong Pagar: flowers, photo, clothing placed at site as people pay tribute to 5 dead, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Flowers, clothes and a photograph were placed at the scene of Saturday’s horrific crash (February 13) in Tanjong Pagar, as people paid tribute to the five men who were killed when their BMWs went down crashed into a store and caught fire.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene around 7.45 a.m., an old photo of a little boy had been placed on a set of clothes and a pair of shoes at the charred entrance to the store.

The photo, believed to be that of one of the victims, was later removed.

Flowers, lighted candles, and condolence notes were among the items placed on the side and front of the store.

The crash on the second Chinese New Year on Saturday killed all five men in the car. Police said this was the highest number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

Six workers from TS Engineering Works arrived to install traffic cones at 8:28 a.m. They began to install a metal barricade at 8:40 a.m.

One of them, a man who wanted to be known as Harun, 38, said he was ordered to go on board.

A family member and a friend of the deceased arrived to pay their respects at the scene of the accident.

The woman, who was wearing a black dress and said to be a member of the family, entered the store around 10:30 am with a bouquet of blue flowers.

Tearing up, she placed the flowers in the shop.

She refused to speak to the media.

She gathered and removed the photo, along with the clothes and shoes the photo was placed on.

Another young man, who said he was a friend of the deceased, arrived around 11:55 am with a bouquet of flowers.

All six victims had at one point worked as representatives for Aviva Financial Advisers.

Of the five dead, four were company financial advisers. They are: Mr. Jonathan Long and Mr. Eugene Yap, both 29 years old, Mr. Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28 years old, and Mr. Teo Qi Xiang, 26 years old.

The four men were in a BMW M4 coupe with Mr. Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29, who was a former representative of Aviva Financial Advisers, when the car slammed into the front of a vacant store and caught fire at around 5 a.m. 40.

Mr. Long was the driver of the white BMW.



The car reportedly sped along Tanjong Pagar Road before colliding with a shophouse and catching fire. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

His girlfriend, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, suffered severe burns after trying to save the men.

As of Sunday afternoon, Ms. Oh was still in critical condition in the intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the Singapore General Hospital said.

A mechanical engineering consultant who wanted to be known as Mr. Tan, 73, said he attended the nearby church.

He took photos of the crash site and said excessive speeding cars were common in Tanjong Pagar and where he lives in Katong.

Several vehicles and passers-by stopped at the site to take photos and discuss the accident.

A couple, who lived in Tanjong Pagar about 10 years ago, told the Straits Times that their 29-year-old son had met Mr Longonce.

They decided to walk to the scene of the accident after having breakfast at the market.

“We came to say a prayer for him,” the woman said.

At 1.35 p.m., a member of SGH morgue staff said the building had closed.

Earlier, Ms Clarissa Tan, 23, a friend of Mr Eugene Yap and Mr Jonathan Long, both 29, told ST that Mr Yap’s body would likely not be released on that day. , because the forensic team had to identify the five bodies.

“The forensic team identifies the body. If they can’t, they have to do DNA tests, and the results won’t be released for two days,” said Ms. Tan, a disc jockey.

Said another friend of the victims, who declined to reveal his name: “Jon (Jonathan Long) and Raybe are both close friends.

“Young, motivated and generous. Like many young people, they have their playful side but have never (wanted) to harm anyone.

“I couldn’t wait for them to tie the knot, but what’s left now is just heartache.”