Houstonian makes all the right choices in the fashion industry





Get out your knitted trench coats and scarves. The forecast predicts that there will be Wend, and a lot. Fashion executive Wendy Franklin manifested her elite experiences in the fashion industry through two concepts: consistency and passion. His passion for fashion has earned him positions with some of the world’s most notable fashion organizations, such as Puma, Steve Madden, and New York Fashion Week. Despite reaching new heights in the fashion industry, Franklin always returns to the city where her legacy began, Houston. Franklin is the co-founder of Houston-based shoe company HerGrails (formerly known as SneakHer Summit). HerGrails uses her platform to empower women while putting fashion for her front and center. The idea of ​​the avant-garde fashion company was ignited during his tenure as co-manager at the Sneaker Summit (2016-2019). Sneaker Summit is also a Houston-based shoe company. Every year, they organize a huge sneaker convention to bring together sneaker lovers of all kinds. Fuse TV media called the event the nation’s biggest sneaker convention (SneakerSummit.com). A d After receiving praise for their contributions to sneaker culture, Franklin had only one thing in mind, how to make it even better. She and her co-manager, Tausha Sanders, considered how they might flip the script. How they could, hypothetically, take a traditional Vapormax Plus for men and add some sparkle and shine to it. Thus, HerGrails was born in February 2018. Franklin and Sanders have hosted a plethora of networking events using their platform to raise vibrations among women, showcase the intellect of women’s fashion, and give back to the community. In October 2019, the two collaborated with sneaker organization, Graceful Laces, to host a fundraising event called The Sneaker Ball. Participants arrived in formal dress associated with their pair of icy sneakers. With the money raised, HerGrails and Graceful Laces were able to provide designer sneakers and socks to families in need. A d HerGrails has grown tremendously by connecting the community through fashion, fun and philanthropy. For Wendy Franklin, this is just the beginning. Follow the social media handles Franklins, @Wendella_ and @HerGrails. KPRC 2 is partnering with Texas Southern University throughout the month of February for a celebration of Black History in Houston. TSUs School of Communication students and online team members @ KTSU_2 The Voice provide 28 days of content for the Instagram account @ kprc2 and stations on other digital platforms. Articles and articles have been researched and produced exclusively by TSU students under the supervision of their professors at the School of Communication and the KPRC 2 digital team. An article will be published daily throughout February 2021 sure click2houston.com/blackhistory. Breyia Walker (TSU) Breyia Walker is a multimedia specialist, aspiring to brighten up the community with her storytelling and creativity. She is a graduate student in public administration at Texas Southern University.

