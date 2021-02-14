Drury Men Snap UIndy Streak and Lindenwood Women win first-ever GLVC team title

GLVC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday-Saturday February 10-13, 2021

Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center, Elkhart, IN

SCY (short course)

Live results

Full results

Final team scores

MEN

University of Drury – 1652.50 University of Indianapolis – 1,546.50 Lindenwood University – 1,393.50 Missouri Univ of Science and T – 1,237.50 McKendree University – 1,120.50 Lewis University – 658 William Jewell College – 515.50 University of Missouri St Louis – 393 Truman State University – 348 Maryville University – 184

WOMEN

Lindenwood University – 1781 Drury University – 1778 Indianapolis University – 1741 McKendree University – 839 Truman State University – 757.50 Lewis University – 625 University of Missouri St Louis – 623 William Jewell College – 353 Maryville University – 307.50

Recap of men

Drury won the 2021 men’s swimming and diving team title tonight by 100 points over U Indy, ending a 3-year winning streak by the Greyhounds. This marks Drury’s fifth lecture title in the history of the program. Nathan Bighetti came big for Drury, winning the 200 backstroke. The junior swam a 1: 43.78, moving away from Indy’s freshman Landon driggers (1: 44.67) on the back half of the race. Bighetti leads the NCAA DII this season with his season record in 1: 42.69, which he swam in November.

Drury also won the 400 freestyle relay, clocking 2: 54.23 to touch more than a second ahead of Indy (2: 55.38). Drury first year Karol Ostrowski was instrumental in the success of the relay, anchoring in 42.52. Kham glass leads Drury in 44.44, followed by Ahmed Wahby in 44.25, Alex Bowen in 43.02, then Ostrowski. It was McKendree junior Gregg Lichinsky who set the best time on the field, anchoring his stint in 42.33. McKendree was 3rd in 2: 55.64.

Gregg Lichinsky and Karol Ostrowski, two of these champions’ best swimmers, faced off in the 100 freestyle. Lichinsky ultimately won the race posting a 42.57 with Ostrowski just behind in 42.75. Lichinsky took the fastest start, dividing 20.25 of the top 50, compared to Ostrowski’s 20.49. Ostrowski is the NCAA DII record holder in this race, having broken the previous record last fall with a 41.50. Lichinsky is now 2nd among DII swimmers this season.

McKendree second year student Fabio Dalu capped her formidable encounter with her best swim to date, winning the 1650 freestyle in a new NCAA DII record. Dalu clocked 14: 55.42 to become the first DII swimmer in history to take a 15-minute break from the event. He also completed a clean sweep for Dalu, with GLVC competition records in his 4 events and McKendree records in all 4.

Missouri S & T’s Andy huffman had a win in the 200 breaststroke, making it a chest sweep for the S&T men. Huffman clocked a 1: 57.50, finishing first by more than a second. He is now second in the NCAA DII this season. Lindenwood senior Gerald Brown is the current DII leader in the race with his season record of 1: 56.85, but came second tonight with a 1: 58.60.

Indy earned a victory in the men’s 1m diving, with Benjamin rader posting a final score of 435.50.

Recap of women

Lindenwood won her first Great Lakes Valley Conference title tonight in program history, beating UIndy and Drury in an incredibly tight finish. The Lions beat Indy by just 3 points, and Drury was just 37 points behind Indy. Lindenwood’s victory ended a 4-year streak by Drury.

Indy rose quickly at the end of the competition, winning the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, much like the GLVC records. Johanna buys led the team in 50.15, with Marizel Van Jaarsveld go 2nd in 49.90, Leticia Vaselli swim 3rd with a 50.97, and Krystal Caylor anchored in 49.68, for a final time of 3: 20.70. The Greyhounds have achieved the fastest 3 times on the field in an impressive way. Lindenwood finished second, touching in 3: 23.51. If Lindenwood had finished worse than 2nd in the race, UIndy would have won the GLVC title.

Lindenwood was helped by Beata maruszczyk, who took the 200 breaststroke with a 2: 13.72. Swimming was right next to Maruszczyk’s best of the season in 2: 12.94, which ranks her 2nd in the NCAA DII this year.

Drury’s Laura couple won a close race with UIndy’s Katie mccoy in the 200 backstroke, completing a sweep of backstrokes. Pareja took the lead in the first half of the race, dividing 56.45 from the first 100, compared to 57.09 for McCoy. Pareja held onto her lead, hitting the first in 1: 58.52, with McCoy just behind in 1: 58.68. Swimming has been a better season for McCoy, as Pareja leads the NCAA DII with his personal best 1: 55.66 in the fall.

Indy got a 1-2 punch in the free 100, with Marizel Van Jaarsveld winning the race in 50.08. Krystal Caylor finished 2nd with a 50.44. The swims were the best of the season for both, placing Van Jaarsveld 2nd nationally and Caylor 6th.

Allison Weber released a GLVC competition record to win the free 1650. Weber clocked 16: 39.89, winning the 12-second race. Weber swam a very consistent first 1000 yards of the run, dividing 5: 01.49 on the first 500, then 5: 01.48 on the 2nd 500. His pace then slipped slightly, and his 3rd pass to the 500 was 5: 05.60, and she came home clocking 1: 31.22 over the last 150 yards (5:04,500 pace).